Australian Open: Novak Djokovic shares MRI scan after semi-final withdrawal
What's the story
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has taken a dig at skeptics doubting his injury he endured during the 2025 Australian Open semi-final.
He took to social media to post a picture of his MRI scan, displaying a tear in his left thigh.
The move was aimed at silencing those who questioned the extent of his physical condition during the match.
Notably, Djokovic pulled out of the semi-final, giving Alexander Zverev a walkover.
Match withdrawal
Djokovic forced to retire due to injury
Djokovic was forced retire midway through the semi-finals after dropping the first set against Zverev. The Serb appeared to have sustained a left hamstring injury.
As he walked toward the locker room post-match, some fans were heard booing him.
However, Zverev quickly quieted them during his on-court interview by emphasizing Djokovic's dedication to tennis.
Support
Zverev defends Djokovic's commitment to tennis
Zverev, who is facing Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final, defended Djokovic by saying, "I know that everybody paid for tickets and everybody wants to see hopefully a great five-set match."
He added, "But you've got to understand — Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport, for the past 20 years, absolutely everything of his life."
Online response
Djokovic addresses injury skeptics on social media
To quell the doubts over his injury, Djokovic posted a picture of his MRI scan on social media. The scan clearly revealed the tear in his left thigh.
Along with the image, he wrote a message for those doubting his condition: "Thought I'd leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there."
However, he did not reveal any further details about the injury's severity or his expected recovery time.
Twitter Post
Djokovic calls out sports injury 'experts'
Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury “experts” out there. pic.twitter.com/ZO5mBtw9zB— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 25, 2025