What's the story

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has taken a dig at skeptics doubting his injury he endured during the 2025 Australian Open semi-final.

He took to social media to post a picture of his MRI scan, displaying a tear in his left thigh.

The move was aimed at silencing those who questioned the extent of his physical condition during the match.

Notably, Djokovic pulled out of the semi-final, giving Alexander Zverev a walkover.