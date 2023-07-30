Alexander Zverev wins the 2023 German Open: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 30, 2023 | 09:57 pm 1 min read

Zverev lifted his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev has pocketed the 2023 German Open title, beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3. Zverev lifted his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals. He produced a lot of magic in the one-hour, 51-minute encounter to overwhelm Djere. As per ATP, Zverev has become the fifth player this season to win a tour-level title without dropping a set. Here's more.

A look at the match stats and H2H record

Both players clocked three aces each as Zverev committed two double faults to Djere's one. Zverev clocked a 77% win on the first serve and a 59% win on the second. He converted 3/4 break points. Zverev owns a 3-0 record in their H2H meetings.

