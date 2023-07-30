Deodhar Trophy 2023: Harvik Desai hammers consecutive List A fifties

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 30, 2023 | 09:41 pm 2 min read

Desai has amassed 209 runs in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Zone wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai continued his purple patch with another splendid knock against North Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. He slammed his third fifty of this tournament and registered his seventh half-century in List A cricket. His knock of 56 from 70 deliveries helped WZone to chase down NZone's target of 260 to win by six wickets. Here's more.

A splendid knock from Desai

The young wicket-keeper continued his exploits from the last game against CZone. Desai showed great maturity and character to keep the scoreboard ticking even when wickets kept tumbling at the other end. His 56-run knock was laced with seven boundaries and it allowed the likes of Shivam Dube and Kathan Patel to explode later. Desai was dismissed via runout by Himanshu Rana.

A look at his List A numbers

Playing his 32nd List A match, Desai has amassed 992 runs at an average over 31. Besides slamming seven fifties in this format, he has also hammered three tons. As mentioned, this was his third fifty of this Deodhar Trophy. Desai slammed an 85 against NEZone and 57 against CZone before this knock. He could only manage 11 against SZone.

Desai's numbers in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Desai had a decent Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. He was a crucial part of team Saurashtra, who won the tournament. He compiled 440 runs in 10 matches at 44 (50s: 3, 100s: 2). One of his fifties came in the final against Maharashtra.

Third-highest run-getter in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy

Desai's exceptional exploits in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy have propelled him as the third-highest run-getter of the tournament after four matches. He has amassed 209 runs in four clashes at 52.25 (50s: 3). Only, Mayank Agarwal (278) and Yash Dubey (216) are ahead of Desai in terms of runs. These are the only three batters who have scored over 200 runs in this edition.

