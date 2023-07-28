Deodhar Trophy 2023: Harvik Desai hammers his second fifty

July 28, 2023

Harvik Desai registered his sixth List A fifty against Central Zone

West Zone wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai played a patient knock against Central Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. Desai registered his sixth List A fifty and his second fifty of this edition of the tournament. He held the innings together for WZone and scored 54 off 86 deliveries. WZone were 115/4 in 25.3 overs when Desai was dismissed, chasing 244. Here's more.

A watchful innings from Desai

Desai started pretty well with a composed partnership with Priyank Panchal. The duo added 77 runs laying the platform for the chase. However, with wickets falling around him, Desai went into a shell and was unable to score freely. Later, when Sarfaraz Khan came to the crease, Desai picked up the pace. His 54 was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes.

A look at his List A numbers

Playing his 31st List A match, Desai has amassed 933 runs at an average over 30. Besides slamming the sixth fifties in this format, he has also hammered three tons. As mentioned, this was his second fifty of this Deodhar Trophy. He smoked a 71-ball 85 against North East Zone. Desai could only manage to score 11 in WZone's defeat against SZone.

Desai's stellar 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy numbers

Desai had a decent Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. He was a crucial part of team Saurashtra, who won the tournament. He compiled 440 runs in 10 matches at 44 (50s: 3, 100s: 2). One of his fifties came in the final against Maharashtra.

