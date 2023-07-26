Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus takes first-ever seven-wicket haul in T20Is: Stats

Irdus recorded figures worth 7/8 as Malaysia beat China by eight wickets

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus has become the first player to take seven wickets in a T20 International. He achieved the feat during ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B match against China. The Malaysian seamer recorded figures worth 7/8 as the side beat China by eight wickets at Bayuemas Oval. Notably, Malaysia dismantled China for just 23 in the 12th over.

Why does this story matter?

Taking seven wickets in a white-ball match is no mean feat. Although Malaysia aren't a Full-member nation, this achievement needs recognition. Before this match, only 12 bowlers had taken six-wicket hauls in men's T20Is. Idrus is the first man to go beyond this mark in the format. And he has done it in the T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament.

Best bowling figures in men's T20Is

Irdus's 7/8 are now the best bowling figures in men's T20Is. He broke the record of Nigeria's Peter Aho, who took 6/5 against Sierra Leone in October 2021. Among players of Full-member nations, India's Deepak Chahar tops the list (6/7 vs Bangladesh, 2019).

Best figures in all T20s

Irdus has become only the second man to take a seven-wicket haul in overall T20 cricket. He joined Netherlands spinner Colin Ackermann, who took seven wickets for 18 runs for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in the 2019 Vitality Blast. However, Irdus's figures top this list.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, China were reduced to 5/17 within seven overs. They soon perished for just 23 in 11.2 overs. As many as six batters recorded ducks, while none of them reached double figures. Irdus, who ran riot, bowled 20 dot balls besides picking seven wickets in four overs. Malaysia comfortably chased down the target in 4.5 overs.

Who is Syazrul Idrus?

Syazrul Irdus is a medium-pacer who represents Malaysia in international cricket. The right-arm seamer has also played for Malaysia Under-19s in white-ball cricket. Irdus made his international debut in 2019 in a T20I against Vanuatu at Kuala Lumpur. He has taken 47 wickets from 23 T20Is at an incredible average of 11.34 as of now. Notably, 34 of these wickets have come at home.

