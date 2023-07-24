Australia maintain their unbeaten series streak in Ashes: Key stats

Sports

Australia maintain their unbeaten series streak in Ashes: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 24, 2023 | 01:04 am 2 min read

Australia have a 2-1 lead with one Test to go

Australia retained the Ashes urn after the 4th Test at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester ended in a draw. Incessant rain spoiled England's chances of claiming a much-needed victory. The Aussies now go into the final Test with a 2-1 lead. They have successfully retained the Ashes urn. Notably, Australia are unbeaten in their last four Ashes series (2017/18-2023).

Why does this story matter?

Australia have retained the coveted Ashes urn. Besides, rain thwarted England's bid to win the series. The hosts last won an Ashes series in 2015, defeating Australia 3-2 at home. Australia bounced back in 2017/18 and won 4-0 convincingly. The 2019 series got drawn, while the 2021/22 edition belonged to Australia (4-0). Now, going into The Oval, Australia can't lose the series.

Australia's unbeaten streaks

Australia last won successive Ashes series over two decades ago. They won eight back-to-back series between 1989 and 2002, the longest unbeaten series streak for a team in the Ashes in the post-war era. Australia were unbeaten for six series between 1958/59 and 1968. Besides, England broke the deadlock in 2005 in the historic series. Australia then won in 2006/07, 2013/14, 2017/18, and 2021/22.

Australia eye first Ashes series win in England since 2001

Australia require a win to win a historic Ashes series in England. Notably, the Aussies haven't won an Ashes series in England in the last two decades. Their last series win in the nation came in July 2001 under Steve Waugh. England have won four out of five times ever since, while the 2019 series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Here's how the Manchester Test panned out

England, having elected to field, bowled Australia out for 317. Chris Woakes took a five-wicket haul. England posted 592 as Zak Crawley (189), Moeen Ali (54), Joe Root (84), Harry Brook (61), Ben Stokes (51), and Jonny Bairstow (99*) fared well. Josh Hazlewood took a fifer. Australia were 214/5 as 30 overs were possible on Day 4. Marnus Labuschagne scored a match-saving ton.

Share this timeline