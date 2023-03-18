Sports

Sachin Tendulkar suggests drastic changes in ODI and Test cricket

Mar 18, 2023

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar feels the attractiveness of Test cricket should be in its competitiveness and not in the duration. He has also suggested some drastic changes to ODI cricket which according to him is getting monotonous. Tendulkar feels one should not look at the duration of Test matches rather one should focus on the fight between the teams. Here are his suggestions.

Why does this story matter?

Test cricket has been under scrutiny especially with matches getting over in 2-3 days. Indian pitches have faced a lot of criticism around the same in the recent past.

Even the excitement around ODI matches has gone down among the fans, especially after the advent of the T20 leagues worldwide.

The India-Australia Test series also saw a very below-average turnout at the stadiums.

What changes did Tendulkar suggest in ODIs?

Tendulkar highlighted that two new balls in ODIs eliminate reverse swing for bowlers. Hence he suggests teams alternate between batting and bowling, every 25 overs. He feels this would take toss and dew out of the equation. "Both teams bowl in the first and the second half. Commercially too it is more viable as there will be three innings breaks instead of two."

How many ODIs did India play post-2019 World Cup

India have played 52 ODI matches ever since the 2019 World Cup whereas they have featured in 84 T20Is. They have also played 36 Test matches in this period. The shortest format has managed to grab the most number of eyeballs mainly due to its fast-paced nature. Even the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have had sellout crowds.

What changes did Tendulkar suggest in Test cricket?

For Tendulkar, competitiveness in Test cricket is of prime importance. He feels that there should be something for the bowlers on every pitch and it will only make the Test match more interesting. "We should not be bothered too much about the number of days. I feel it should be whether the match was exciting enough or not," he suggests.

His verdict on the saliva ban

Lastly, Tendulkar wants ICC to revoke the saliva ban as he feels that COVID-19 is behind us and it was more of a circumstantial rule which should be removed. He wants the bowlers to get full freedom in shining the ball. "I am no medical expert but I think it should (saliva) be back because it has happened over 100 years," he concluded.