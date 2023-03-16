Sports

Rohit Sharma set to complete 10,000 ODI runs: Decoding stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 16, 2023, 11:03 am 3 min read

Rohit is the only batter with multiple double-tons in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is nearing the illustrious 10,000-run mark in ODIs. The dasher, who is 218 runs away from the milestone, can accomplish the feat in the upcoming three-match home ODI series versus Australia, starting March 17. Notably, he will miss the series opener due to personal reasons. Rohit has enjoyed playing against Australia in the past. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit is arguably one of the finest openers and his records across formats state the same.

In ODIs, he has been brilliant in particular due to his ability to play marathon knocks.

Notably, Rohit was primarily a middle-order batter in the initial phase of his international career.

His fortunes changed after he started to open in 2013.

The swashbuckler hasn't looked back since then.

Other members in the 10,000-run club

Notably, Rohit would become the sixth Indian and 15th player overall to enter the 10,000-run club. Among Indians, he would join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (12,809), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (10,773). Meanwhile, Kohli is the only active player with more ODI runs than the Indian skipper. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (8,143) trails him in this regard.

How Rohit has fared in ODIs?

Rohit has smoked 9,782 in 241 ODIs at a brilliant average of 48.91. His tally of 30 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (46) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 48 fifties under his belt in the format. Notably, he has smoked as many as three double tons in ODIs. No other batter owns multiple double-centuries in the format.

His home, away, and neutral record

Rohit has enjoyed playing at home where he owns 4,024 runs in 77 ODIs at 59.17. In 109 away (home of opposition) games, the veteran has accumulated 3,481 runs at 39.11. The 35-year-old has mustered 2,277 runs in 55 neutral ODIs at 52.95.

His numbers as skipper and opener

While leading India, Rohit has smoked 1,120 runs in just 24 ODIs at a brilliant average of 58.94 (SR: 103.13). The tally includes three tons and seven fifties. Meanwhile, as an opener, Rohit boasts 7,764 runs in 156 ODIs. His average of 56.26 is the highest among batters with 3,000 or more runs as an opener in ODIs (SR: 92.97).

How he has fared versus Australia?

Rohit has tallied 2,208 runs in 40 ODIs versus Australia (100s: 8, 50s: 8). His average of 61.33 is the highest among batters with 600 or more ODI runs against them. He is the only batter to date with an ODI double-ton against them (209 in Bengaluru, 2013). Only Tendulkar (3,077) and West Indies' Desmond Haynes (2,262) have collected more ODI runs against Australia.