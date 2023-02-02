Sports

India vs Australia, Test series: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 02, 2023, 03:38 pm 3 min read

India's white-ball leg is done and dusted, with the hosts registering series wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand. India and Australia will now lock horns in the traditional Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, will host the series opener, starting February 9. Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad will host the next three Tests, respectively. Here are the interesting numbers from the rivalry.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and Australia have clashed in a total of 102 Tests so far. The Men in Yellow have had the wood over the Indians, having won 43 of them. While India have won only 30 games, 28 of them have resulted in a draw. Interestingly, the two teams were also involved in one of two tied matches in Test history (Chennai, 1986).

Australia's Test record in India

India and Australia have clashed in 50 Tests in India. The hosts have won 21 of them, with Australia prevailing 13 times. As many as 15 of these Tests have resulted in a draw.

When India scripted history Down Under

In 2018/19, India became the first-ever Asian side to win a Test series in Australia. During the series, India registered their maiden Test win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Indians repeated these feats during the 2020/21 series Down Under. From 1947 to 2020, India didn't have a Test victory at the Gabba. In December 2020, they scripted history at this venue.

How has he fared versus Australia?

Kohli has certainly enjoyed playing against the Aussies and his numbers depict the same. He has racked up 1,682 runs in 20 Tests against them at an impressive average of 48.05. The tally includes seven tons and five fifties, with his highest score being 169. Among Indian batters, only legends Sachin Tendulkar (11) and Sunil Gavaskar (8) own more Test tons against Australia.

His home and away record

Interestingly, Kohli's away record against the Aussies is way better than his home numbers. On Australian soil, he owns 1,352 runs in 13 Tests at 54.08 (100s: 6, 50s: 4). He hasn't scored as many Test runs or tons in any other visiting nation. Meanwhile, at home, Kohli has scored just 330 runs in seven Tests against the Aussies at 33 (100: 1, 50:1).

Third-most Test wickets against Australia

R Ashwin is India's third-highest wicket-taker against Australia in Test cricket. He has snapped up 89 wickets from 18 Tests at 31.48. The tally includes 5 five-wicket hauls and a solitary haul of 10 wickets. Ashwin's best innings figures read 7/103 and match figures read 12/198. He is only behind Anil Kumble (111) and Harbhajan Singh (95) in terms of Test wickets.

What about Australian players?

Australian batter Steven Smith averages a staggering 72.58 against India in Test cricket. He has racked up 1,742 runs against the Indians, with his highest score being 192. The tally includes 8 centuries and five fifties. Meanwhile, off-spinner Nathan Lyon is Australia's highest wicket-taker against India in red-ball cricket. He has registered 7 five-wicket hauls against the Aussies.