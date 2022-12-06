Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Key player battles

Dec 06, 2022

Indian cricket team will look to level the series 1-1 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After a humbling defeat in the first ODI, India will look to settle the scores in the second outing on Wednesday. While Indian batters failed big time, a dropped catch in the final moments proved fatal to their chance. Although Rohit Sharma's men will be hungrier to draw levels, Bangladesh have match-winners to hand another agonizing defeat. We decode the player battles.

Litton Das vs Washington Sundar

Bangladesh's stand-in skipper Litton Das delivered the needful in the series opener. Chasing 187, the in-form right-hander scored a pivotal 41 off 63 deliveries. Litton has smacked 541 runs this year, averaging a laud-worthy 60.11 (50s: 4, 100s: 1). His stay was curtailed by Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar. While the former is a good player of spin, he must play Sundar with caution.

Mohammed Siraj vs Bangladesh’s top-order trio

Mohammed Siraj has been India's go-to man with the new ball in ODIs this year. The right-armer has made the opportunities count, snapping up 21 wickets at 22.09. He trumped Anamul Haque in the previous fixture. He ended up claiming 3/32 in 10 overs. The likes of Litton and Najmul Hossain Shanto would be wary of the threat that he offers.

Shreyas Iyer vs Ebadot Hossain

Shreyas Iyer has been a pivotal player in ODI cricket over the last few years. The right-hander has clubbed five fifties and a hundred in 2022. However, the short ball continues to be his Achilles heel. Ebadot Hossain got him out on 24 in the first ODI. He eventually picked a four-fer. The right-arm pacer will look to emulate his antics against the Mumbaiksar.

Shakib Al Hasan vs Virat Kohli

Spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan showcased why he's a formidable figure at home in the format. He picked a mouth-dropping five-fer in the last game (5/36), troubling India's top and middle-order. Notably, he uprooted Indian linchpin Virat Kohli (9) right after the powerplay. Versus Shakib, Kohli averages merely 29.50 (dismissals: 4). The Indian batter will look to come on top in the must-win duel.