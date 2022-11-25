Sports

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill smash half-centuries: Key stats

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill smash half-centuries: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 25, 2022, 10:19 am 2 min read

Gill averages over 72 in ODIs this year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill scored sparkling half-centuries in first New Zealand vs India ODI. The two openers tackled the new ball with precision and also played some delightful shots. While skipper Dhawan slammed 72 off 77 deliveries, Gill scored 50 off 65 balls. They added 124 runs for the first wicket in just 23.1 overs. Here we look at their stats.

Why does this story matter?

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Both openers embraced the challenge as the Kiwi bowlers could not breach their defense.

Dhawan was the aggressor in the partnership as he mustered 13 boundaries.

Gill's knock was laced with three sixes and a boundary.

The duo, however, was dismissed inside nine deliveries.

A look at Dhawan's ODI career

Dhawan, who made his ODI debut in 2010, has so far scored 6,744 runs in 162 ODIs. His average and strike rate read 45.26 and 91.81, respectively. The tally is studded with 17 tons and 39 half-centuries. As India's captain, he averages 43.66 in ODIs, having scored 393 runs in 10 games. He has smashed four fifties while leading the team.

12,000 List A runs for Dhawan

During his knock, Dhawan added an illustrious feather to his hat as he completed 12,000 List A runs. The southpaw now owns 12,025 runs in 296 matches. The tally includes 30 centuries and 67 fifties. His overall average is 44-plus in the 50-over format.

Shubman Gill extends his purple patch in ODIs

Meanwhile, Gill has emerged as a prolific performer in ODIs. The young dasher now owns 629 runs in 13 matches in the format, averaging 57.18. While his strike rate is dot 100, Gill has four fifties and a ton under his belt. In 2022, he has smashed 580 runs in 10 ODIs at 72.5. He has been striking at 103.94 in this period.