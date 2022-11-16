Sports

NZ vs IND, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 16, 2022, 01:41 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya will lead India in the series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

New Zealand will host India in the opener of the three-match T20I series on Friday (November 18). Both teams reached the semi-final stage of the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 but could not get the glory. While the Men in Blue will miss the services of several key players, the hosts will take the field with a strong team. Here is the preview.

Match details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sky Stadium in Wellington will host this duel. Sides batting first have won 10 of the 19 T20Is here with the average first-innings score being 154. The track is known to offer substantial assistance to both pacers and spinners. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (12:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

India have a slender lead over New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (11-9). Their last meeting in the format saw India whitewashing the Kiwis 3-0 in a home T20I series last year. Their last duel on New Zealand soil also saw India recording a 5-0 win in the T20I series in 2020. Super over determined the result twice in the series.

NZ vs IND Can fresh Indian faces turn up against NZ?

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli being rested, India's top order lacks experience. Hardik Pandya will lead the visitors and many eyes will be on him. On the other hand, the Kiwis would field nearly the same team that took the field in the semi-final clash against Pakistan. Eyes will be on skipper Kane Williamson's form.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Stats Who are the key performers?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has so far scalped 36 T20I wickets in 2022, third-most for any bowler. Suryakumar Yadav has scored 1,040 T20I runs this year at an astonishing strike rate of 185.71 (50s: 9, 100: 1). Devon Conway's average of 49.36 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in T20Is. Tim Southee is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 129 scalps.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway (VC), Finn Allen, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Finn Allen (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim Southee, Arshdeep Singh