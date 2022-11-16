Sports

Qatar World Cup: Decoding the best matches in Group B

Qatar World Cup: Decoding the best matches in Group B

Written by V Shashank Nov 16, 2022, 01:23 pm 3 min read

Harry Kane has netted 51 goals for England (Source: Twitter/@Hkane)

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is slated to take off on November 20. The fervor surrounding the same is bound to increase with each passing interval. Group B hosts some of the most exciting teams in the tournament. Former champions England have been pitted against Wales, Iran, and the USA We present the top two matches from Group B.

#1 England vs Iran, November 21

England fetched 39 goals in WC qualification, more than any side in Europe. The qualification highs were followed by an appalling run in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, where they failed to win a single game. England will face Carlos Queiroz's Iran, who are renowned for their solid defense. Iran can frustrate England, who were goal-shy during Nations League.

Iran Can Iran hold England, Wales?

Iran can be a dark horse in the tournament. Team Melli has kept 10 clean sheets in 16 games in international tournaments under Queiroz. In 2018 Russia, they conceded merely twice in a group featuring Portugal and Spain. Iran didn't concede a single goal in the first five matches of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. They can be backed to replicate their heroics.

#2 Wales vs England, November 30

If everything goes as planned, England should solidify their stance in R16 by this stage, after having faced Iran and the USA. They have a number of attacking options beyond Harry Kane, namely Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Raheem Sterling. England's backline, however, should be wary of Wales, who possess a star in Gareth Bale besides a Fulham attacker Daniel James.

Players Key players to watch out for

FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi remains indispensable for Iran upfront. He has fetched 20 goal contributions across competitions in 2022-23. Kane remains a premium performer for England. With 51 goals in 75 appearances, he has hopes pinned on him. Gareth Bale will look to make a solid case for the Dragons. The 33-year-old winger managed 40 goals in 108 appearances.

Players Plenty of stars on offer

Man City's Phil Foden and Arsenal winger Saka can spur goal-scoring chances. There's Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. The central midfielder has already clocked eight goals and three assists across competitions this season. He can be a massive plus for England. Wing-backs Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw have been solid campaigners in the English top-flight this season.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of England, Wales

England's Probable XI (3-4-3): Jordan Pickford; John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Luke Shaw; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden. Wales' Probable XI (3-4-3): Wayne Hennessey; Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Williams; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Dan James.

Information Here's how Iran could line up in 2022 WC

Iran's Probable XI (4-3-3): Alireza Beiranvand; Sadegh Moharrami, Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Majid Hosseini, Ehsan Hajsafi; Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri, Karim Ansarifard; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun.

Information Where to watch the Qatar World Cup in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can stream the matches on the Voot app and Jio Cinema (paid subscription).

Schedule Group B: Here's the schedule of matches

England vs Iran: November 21 (6:30 PM IST). USA vs Wales: November 22 (12:30 AM IST). Wales vs Iran: November 25 (3:30 PM IST). England vs USA: November 26 (12:30 AM IST). Iran vs USA: November 30 (12:30 AM IST). Wales vs England: November 30 (12:30 AM IST).