Barcelona overcome Osasuna 2-1: Here are the unique stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 09, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

Barcelona came back from behind to hand Osasuna a 2-1 defeat on matchday 14 of La Liga 2022-23 season. Barca had Robert Lewandowski and Gerard Pique get sent off. Pedri and Raphinha scored thereafter to snatch all three points. However, with this win, Barca have gained a five-point lead over Real Madrid. Here are the unique stats registered in Barcelona's 2-1 win.

Details How did the match pan out?

Osasuna gained an early lead through David Garcia. And then, Barca were down to 10 men with Lewandowski getting a second yellow card for an aerial challenge. Pique, playing his final career match, was also sent off while being on the bench. Pedri's equalized early in the second half, before Raphinha headed in Frenkie de Jong's cross five minutes from time.

Do you know? Lewy sent off for only the 2nd time

Lewandowski was sent off for just the second time in his career. As per Opta, he was dismissed just once in 384 Bundesliga appearances in total. It had arrived in the match between Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg back in February 2013.

Goals Pedri equals fellow teenager Bellingham's league goals tally

Pedri has scored three goals in La Liga 2022-23. In fact, no teenager has scored more in Europe's top five leagues among all mid-fielders, besides Jude Bellingham (also three) for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Bellingham has 3 goals and an assist in Bundesliga 2022-23. Overall, he has 8 goals and 2 assists this season across competitions. Pedri only has three goals in total.

Information Barca concede in just their 3rd league game this season

Barca have conceded the fewest goals in Europe's top five leagues this season (5). However, their run of four successive clean sheets in La Liga 2022-23 came to an end. Barca have conceded in just three league games out of 14 this season.