Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United hold Chelsea 1-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 23, 2022, 02:22 pm 3 min read

Man United have been unbeaten in their last 10 PL matches against Chelsea (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Casemiro's stoppage-time finish saw Manchester United hold Chelsea to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea have now been winless in their last 10 Premier League fixtures against the Red Devils. Jorginho broke the deadlock but not until the 87th minute before the ex-Real Madrid star nodded home four minutes into injury time. Here are the records broken.

CHEMUN How did the match pan out?

Marcus Rashford and Antony had close chances in the first half and should have dispatched them. Kepa Arrizabalaga did well in goal too. After United's domination in the first half, Chelsea upped the tempo in what became an open game. Scott McTominey gave away a needless penalty after coming on and Jorginho made no mistake. However, Casemiro leveled the scenes with a brilliant header.

Jorgingo Penalty specialist Jorginho rises to the occasion

As per Opta, of all players with 20-plus goals in the Premier League, Jorginho has scored the highest share of his goals from the penalty. As per Squawka, Jorginho has scored more PL penalties (19) than any other player since joining Chelsea in 2018-19. He netted his second goal in PL 2022-23. Overall, he owns 21 goals in 136 PL appearances for the Blues.

Chelsea Contrasting records for Chelsea

Chelsea have been winless in their last 10 PL games against United (D7, L3). Only against Blackburn (12, 1992-98) and Arsenal (19, 1995-2005) have they faced a longer winless run. Chelsea have been unbeaten in their last 15 PL home games against teams from outside London (W7, D8), their longest unbeaten home run against such opposition since under Jose Mourinho (16, May 2014-August 2015).

Information A rivalry like no other!

As per Opta, no Premier League fixture has been drawn as often as Chelsea against United (26). Notably, seven of their last nine meetings have finished as a draw, including each of the last five in a row.

Information Unwanted record for Sterling

As per Squawka, ex-Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has played more matches against Manchester United than any other club in his career (24). However, he hasn't opened his account yet.

Information A look at other intersting records

As per Squawka, all three of Man Utd's Brazilian players have scored in the PL this season (Antony, Fred, and now Casemiro). Also, United haven't lost a PL match against the Blues since 2017 (W3, D7).

Casemiro Casemiro has been spot on in Premier League

As per Squawka, for the second consecutive PL game, no player on the pitch won possession more times or won more duels than Casemiro (10 possessions and 7 duels won vs Tottenham; 10 possessions and 9 duels won vs Chelsea). Meanwhile, the Brazilian international scored his maiden goal in PL 2022-23.

Information Man United stay fifth in PL 2022-23 standings

Man United have now raced to 20 points in 11 fixtures (W6, D2, L3). They are seated fifth, behind Arsenal (27), Man City (26), Tottenham (23), and Chelsea (21). Meanwhile, the Blues tasted their third draw of the season, besides six wins and two losses.