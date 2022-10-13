Sports

Champions League 2022-23, Napoli and Bayern Munich progress: Key stats

Champions League 2022-23, Napoli and Bayern Munich progress: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 13, 2022, 02:02 pm 3 min read

Sadio Mane scored for Bayern Munich (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

High-flying Napoli demolished Ajax 4-2 on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. With this win, Napoli have maintained their 100% record in this season's competition, advancing to the round of 16 in style. German giants Bayern Munich beat Viktoria Plzen and sealed their 4th successive win to advance as well. Joining Napoli and Bayern were Club Brugge. Here's more.

Duo Key details about Napoli and Bayern

Napoli have extended their goals tally to 17 (highest) this season, besides conceding just four. With 12 points from four games, Napoli are enjoying a five-point gap over second-placed Liverpool (9) in Group A. In Group C, Bayern Munich also have 12 points from four games. Bayern have have a five-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan (7). Bayern have scored 13 goals, conceding two.

Information What about Club Brugge?

Belgian side Club Brugge have surprised one and all by making it to the round of 16. Brugge top the show in Group B and are unbeaten in four games. FC Porto (6) and Atletico Madrid (4) are behind Brugge.

Bayern Bayern overcome Plzen 4-2

Bayern overcame Plzen 4-2 away, reaching the knockout stages for the 15th successive season. Bayern claimed a solid 4-0 lead within 35 minutes as Sadio Mane linked with Leon Goretzka before slotting home. Thomas Muller converted Kingsley Coman's cross and Goretzka scored twice. Plzen responded with two goals in the second half from Adam Vlkanova and Jan Kliment.

Do you know? Mane and Muller register these numbers

Mane scored his second Champions League goal for Bayern and now has 26 in the competition, equaling the tally of Edin Dzeko and Mario Gomez. Meanwhile, Muller scored his 53rd goal in the competition and has 230 in total across competitions for Bayern.

Information Bayern script these records

As per Opta, Bayern have won their last 11 group matches, setting a new record in the Champions League. Bayern's 15th successive progression to the knockout stages is now only behind Real Madrid's mark of 20.

Napoli Napoli humble Ajax

Napoli gained a two-goal lead as Hirving Lozano sent a looping header into the far corner before Giacomo Raspadori smashed a left-footed shot into the top of the net. Davy Klaasen made it 2-1 after the break, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty, awarded for handball against Jurrien Timber after a VAR review. Ajax got a late penalty when Juan Jesus was adjudged to have fouled Brian Brobbey. Victor Osimhen tapped into the empty net next.

Records Key records for Napoli

As per Opta, Napoli have qualified for the Champions League Last 16 with two match-days to spare for the very first time in their history. Raspadori is now only the 3rd Italian player to score in each of his first 3 Champions League matches, after Alessandro Del Piero and Fabrizio Ravanelli (both in 1995).

Information Brugge hold Atletico 0-0

Club Brugge held Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 score away from home. Atletico dominated the game with 21 shots, including nine on target but failed to break down the Belgian side.