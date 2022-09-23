Sports

UEFA Nations League: Olivier Giroud scripts this record for France

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 23, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Giroud has become the oldest scorer for France (Photo credit: Twitter/@FrenchTeam)

Veteran France striker Olivier Giroud scripted a new record for his nation after scoring a goal versus Austria at the UEFA Nations League. France won the match 2-0 to enjoy their maiden win in League A Group 1. Giroud has become the oldest scorer for the France football team. He is also two short of Thierry Henry's record of 51 goals. Here's more.

France Giroud enjoys himself as France win

France saw Kylian Mbappe's early goal ruled out for offside. Real Madrid mid-fielder Aurelien Tchouameni's bicycle kick was also tipped onto the bar. However, Giroud set up Mbappe for a fine opener in the 56th minute. Mbappe took on several defenders before firing in from 16 yards. AC Milan forward Giroud headed in France's second goal. Antoine Griezmann provided the assist.

Do you know? Giroud overtakes Roger Marche

As per Opta, aged 35 years and 357 days, Giroud has become the oldest scorer for France. He is 70 days older than Roger Marche when the latter scored against Spain in December 1959 aged 35 years and 287 days.

Information Mbappe nets his 28th goal for France

Mbappe netted his 28th goal for France in his 58th match. He has scored four goals in five games for France this year. Meanwhile, Griezmann now has 25 assists for the French team.

Information Croatia top the show in League A Group 1

Croatia top the show in League A Group 1, having earned 10 points from five games. Denmark follow suit with nine points after losing 1-2 against Croatia. France are third with five points (W1 D2 L2). Austria are placed bottom with four points.

Results De Bruyne, Batshuayi shine as Belgium win; Netherlands in control

Kevin De Bruyne and Michy Batshuayi scored one goal each and assisted one another as Belgium downed Wales 2-1 in League A Group 4. De Bruyne has raced to 25 goals for Belgium in 92 appearances. Belgium are placed second in their group as Netherlands maintained their unbeaten run. Netherlands beat Poland 2-0 with goals from Coady Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn.