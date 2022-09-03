Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich held by Union Berlin: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 03, 2022, 09:15 pm 1 min read

Bayern played out a 1-1 draw versus Union Berlin

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich played out a 1-1 draw versus Union Berlin on matchday five of the 2022-23 season. Bayern failed to go top of the Bundesliga 2022-23 standings and are third at the moment after SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund. After earning three successive league wins, Bayern have played out two back-to-back draws this season. Here's more.

Bayern had 21 attempts but could clock only six shots on target. Bayern dominated the possession, having 75% of the ball. A total of 717 passes were registered by the Bavarians. Bayern now have 11 points from five matches. Union Berlin also maintained theri unbeaten start, getting to 11 points. Union Berlin are fifth at the moment with 11 points on board.