Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Inter Milan thrash Spezia 3-0: Key stats

Serie A 2022-23, Inter Milan thrash Spezia 3-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 21, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Inter enjoyed a big win (Photo credit: Twitter/@Inter_en)

Inter Milan thrashed Spezia 3-0 in gameweek two of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Lautaro Martinez handed Inter the lead in the first half before goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaqin Correa sealed the deal for the Italian giants. Inter have won both their league games this season and are top of the standings at the moment with six points.

Do you know? Inter manage 8 shots on target

Inter dominated the match and mustered 19 shots, out of which eight were on target. Spezia managed just two shots and both were off target. Inter also had majority of the ball possession (55%).

Match How did the match pan out?

Romelu Lukaku nodded the ball in Lautaro Martinez's path as the Argentine gave Inter a crucial lead. Inter should have had more goals in the first half with Lukaku hitting the post and Martinez missing a glorious chance. Hakan scored the second for Inter before substitute Edin Dzeko assisted Correa for the third. It was a convincing show by Inter, who dominated the scenes.

Stats Inter script this record; Martinez and Lukaku impress

As per Opta, Inter have not conceded any shot on target in a Serie A match for their first time since January 30, 2021, against Benevento. Martinez netted his 75th goal for Inter in all competitions. In 137 Serie A matches, the Argentine has scored 59 goals. Lukaku registered his 14th Serie A assist for Inter.

Information Other results in gameweek two

In other matches, Torino and Lazio played out a 0-0 draw. Udinese and Salernitana were also involved in a 0-0 contest. Sassuolo eked out a 1-0 win over Lecce.