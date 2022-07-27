Sports

Luis Suarez set to rejoin Nacional: Decoding his stats

Jul 27, 2022

Luis Suarez is set to join his first club Nacional (Photo credit: Twitter/@LuisSuarez9)

Luis Suarez has revealed that he has "a preliminary agreement" to rejoin Uruguayan club Nacional. The 35-year-old former Liverpool and Barcelona ace is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid. Suarez saw his two-year contract expiring with the Spanish club, which went against the idea to offer him a new deal. Here we decode the stats of Suarez.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suarez has been one of the best strikers in European club football and he can head back to his native land Uruguay with a proud heart.

His career has been trophy-laden with the biggest prizes as he represented some of the biggest clubs.

There were reports of him being offered to German club Borussia Dortmund in a short-term deal but Suarez preferred Nacional.

Club career A look at the career stats of Suarez

Suarez started his career with Nacional, making 35 appearances and scoring 12 times. He moved to Dutch side Groningen in 2006, scoring 15 goals in 37 games. Ajax signed him next and he impressed with 111 goals in 159 games. He scored 82 goals in 133 games for Liverpool before joining Barcelona. He scored 198 goals for Barca before scoring another 34 for Atletico.

Success Suarez has won a host of trophies in his career

He won the league title with Nacional. With Ajax, he won the Eredivisie in 2010-11 and KNVB Cup in 2009-10. He won the League Cup with Liverpool (2011-12). With Barca, he won four league titles, four Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup. With Atletico, he won one La Liga title.

Barca Third-highest scorer for Barcelona

Suarez is the third-highest scorer for Barcelona in all competitions, behind Lionel Messi and Cesar Rodriguez. He is the third-highest scorer for Barca in La Liga (147) and second-highest in Champions League (25). Suarez scored 179 goals in La Liga and is the 15th-highest scorer. He was the top scorer in the 2015-16 season (40) and hammered 59 goals in all competitions.

Information Suarez among the top scorers for Liverpool and Ajax

Suarez is the seventh-highest scorer for Liverpool in the Premier League (69 goals). Overall, he is the 14th-highest scorer for the Reds in all competitions. He is also the ninth-highest scorer for Ajax, besides being the eighth-highest in the Eredivisie.

Awards Suarez was adjudged Premier League Player of the Season

Suarez won the Premier League Golden Boot award in 2013-14, scoring 31 goals. He was also adjudged Premier League Player of the Season, besides winning the FWA Footballer of the Year as well. He won two Premier League Player of the Month awards. He won the Eredivisie Golden Boot award in 2009-10, besides also being Dutch Footballer of the Year.

Do you know? 4 La Liga Player of the Month awards

Suarez won the Pichichi Trophy in 2015-16. He was the top scorer in Copa del Rey that season too. He won the FIFA Club World Cup Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards in 2015. He also won four La Liga Player of the Month awards.

Assists A promising number of assists

Suarez managed 74 assists in La Liga. His best numbers came in the 2015-16 season (16 assists). Overall, he managed 96 assists for Barcelona in all competitions. In the 2015-16 season, he clocked 22 assists for Barca. In 110 Premier League appearances, he managed 23 assists. He managed 31 assists for Liverpool in all competitions.