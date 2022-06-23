Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte came in and made the difference for Tottenham Hotspur as they finished fourth in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Now with Champions League football on offer, Tottenham are trying to build a solid unit under the former Juventus and Chelsea manager. Spurs have been very active so far in the 2022 summer transfer window and one expects more movement. Here's more.

Bissouma Yves Bissouma signs for Tottenham

A few days earlier, Yves Bissouma signed for Tottenham on a four-year deal, subject to being granted a work permit. As per Sky Sports, Spurs will pay an initial £25m for the Mali international. The fee will potentially rise to £35m with performance-related add-ons. The 25-year-old only had one year left on his contract at fellow PL club Brighton.

Forster Spurs sign Fraser Forster on free transfer

Spurs got Fraser Forster on a free transfer. The 34-year-old England international has signed a three-year deal in north London. He became the club's second arrival of the summer after Perisic. Forster was signed by Spurs as Pierluigi Gollini's loan spell came to an end. Fraser has made 134 Premier League appearances to date. He has managed to keep 42 clean sheets.

Perisic Perisic was the first to arrive

Recently, Tottenham announced the signing of Ivan Perisic on a two-year deal. Inter did offer Perisic a new deal but the latter didn't approve the same. Perisic will join Spurs on a free transfer on July 1 when his contract with Inter expires. Last season, Perisic played 49 times and scored 10 goals in all competitions as Inter won the Coppa Italia.

Duo Winks and Bergwijn set to leave the club

As per Sky Sports, Harry Winks holds interest from Everton. Winks has made 203 appearances for Spurs, scoring five times. The Englishman is expected to leave Tottenham this summer. Another player who can be on the move is Steven Bergwijn. Ajax are keen to land the Dutchman as Spurs are holding out for £25m.

Targets Raphinha, Bastoni, and Spence are targets

Leeds United's Raphinha holds interest from several clubs, including Spurs. Leeds have asked for £65m and will not budge. Tottenham are expected to bid for the player this week. Spurs also keen on landing a central defender and Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni is a primary target. Another target in the defensive line is Middlesbrough's Djed Spence.