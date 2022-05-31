Sports

Boehly-Clearlake consortium takes over Premier League club Chelsea: Details here

A consortium led by part-owner of American basketball team Los Angeles Sparks, Todd Boehly, and backed by Clearlake Capital, has taken over Premier League club Chelsea. While he signed the agreement a fortnight ago, the reins were handed over on Monday. The consortium had won the bid to acquire Chelsea earlier this month. This ends the 19-year reign of Roman Abramovich at the club.

Statement Chelsea highlights the lengthy process

"Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea Football Club and related companies to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital," read a statement published by Chelsea. "The process was extremely thorough and completed on an accelerated timeline. Many described the proposed transaction as unprecedented." The statement added that the club received over 250 enquiries from "proposed purchasers".

Details Chelsea were operating under a special license

In March this year, Roman Abramovich, a Russian businessman announced that he is ready to sell the Chelsea Football Club 19 years after buying the side. The sale required a go-ahead from the Portugal government after Abramovich became the country's citizen in 2021. Notably, the British government had given Chelsea a special license to operate until May 31, after Abramovich's assets were frozen.

Information Why did British government freeze Abramovich's assets?

In March, the British government froze Abramovich's assets after he was sanctioned by the government for his links with Russian President Vladimir Putin. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson termed the sanctions "the latest step in the UK's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people".

Reign Chelsea won 18 trophies with Abramovich at the helm

Abramovich bought the Chelsea Football Club in 2003. During his reign, Chelsea achieved tremendous success across competitions. The club won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two Champions League trophies in this period. Chelsea also won the UEFA Supercup twice and the League Cup thrice. Abramovich led the club to a total of 18 major trophies.