Europa League, Frankfurt oust West Ham in semis: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2022, 02:53 pm 3 min read

Eintracht Frankfurt have reached UEL final

West Ham United's European dream came to an end as they were beaten in the UEFA Europa League semi-final by German side Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt will meet Rangers in the final. West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell and manager David Moyes were both sent off on a heated night in Germany. West Ham lost 1-0 and 3-1 on aggregate. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

West Ham started brightly until Cresswell fouled Jens Petter Hauge, who was through on goal. After a video assistant referee review, his yellow card was upgraded to a red. Rafael Borre hammered home from Ansgar Knauff's low ball. Later on, manager Moyes was shown a straight red card. West Ham did have a few chances in the closing stages but Frankfurt held on.

Numbers Notable numbers for Frankfurt

As per Squawka, Frankfurt are the first ever German side to reach the final of the UEFA Cup and the Europa League since it was rebranded. Frankfurt had won the UEFA Cup in 1980. Frankfurt are unbeaten in Europa League this season (DWWDDWDDWWW). They cant equal Chelsea (2018-19) and Villarreal (2020-21) in going unbeaten in a season.

Rangers Unique record for Rangers

Rangers overcame RB Leipzig 3-1 and sealed a 3-2 win on aggregate. As per Opta, Rangers are the first Scottish club to reach the final of a major European competition since Rangers themselves in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup. They have now reached five such finals, as many as every other Scottish side combined.

Conference League Europa Conference League: Roma and Feyenoord progress

Roma have reached a final in European competition since 1991 when they were runners-up in the UEFA Cup. Tammy Abraham scored the only goal of the game versus Leicester City as Roma progressed 2-1 on aggregate. Abraham has now scored nine goals in this season's Europa Conference League. Feyenoord will meet Roma in the final after a goalless draw versus Marseille (3-2 on aggregate).

Information A new record for Roma manager Mourinho

As per Opta, Jose Mourinho is the first manager to reach the final of a major European competition with four different clubs, having done so with Porto (UEFA Cup and Champions League), Inter Milan (Champions League), Man United (Europa League), and now Roma (Conference League).

Do you know? James Tavernier impresses for Rangers

Rangers right-back James Tavernier is now the top scorer in this season's UEFA Europa League proper. He has scored seven goals which is now the most ever by a Rangers player in a single season in a major European competition (Opta).