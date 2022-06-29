Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of AC Milan

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 29, 2022

AC Milan won the Scudetto in 2021-22 (Photo credit: Twitter/@acmilan)

AC Milan won the Serie A 2021-22 title and will want to build on the success. With the 2022 summer transfer window in full swing, Milan and aiming to address key areas of their squad. A sound window is key and Milan are wary of rivals Inter and Juventus. Here we decode the 2022 summer transfer window plans of AC Milan.

Origi Milan set to announce Origi signing

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has already arrived in Milan to join the club on a free transfer since leaving the Reds. Origi will undergo a medical test after his contract with Liverpool ended at the end of the last campaign. Origi managed to net 41 goals in 175 games for Liverpool. The 27-year-old will add to the depth in this Milan squad.

Renato Milan miss out on Renato Sanches as per reports

Portugal mid-fielder Renato Sanches had been on Milan's radar for many months. Milan had a bid rejected for the player by Lille but they were confident that the player would join them after a verbal agreement was reached. However reports now claim that Sanches is determined to join Paris Saint-Germain instead with his Lille contract expiring in June 2023.

Information Kessie left Milan for Barca

In March, Franck Kessie had agreed a four-year contract with Barcelona on a free transfer. As per Fabrizio Romano, Andreas Christensen and Kessie completed their moves to Barca but the latter is waiting as they can't be registered yet because of Financial Fair Play situation.

Ziyech AC Milan likely to land Hakim Ziyech

As per Fabrizio Romano, Hakim Ziyech holds serious interest from Milan. His agents have already had direct talks with Milan board and Ziyech would be happy to join the Serie A champions. Romano added that Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed. Ziyech joined Chelsea in 2020 from Ajax.

Probability Milan could replace Romagnoli with Acerbi

As per reports, veteran Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi has been linked with a potential move to AC Milan. Interestingly, he was part of the Rossoneri's squad in the first half of the 2012-2013 season. As per Corriere della Sera, Milan have accelerated talks with Acerbi over a two-year contract. Meanwhile, Alessio Romagnoli has refused to extend his contract and could join Lazio on free.

Duo Asensio and Traore remain targets

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio remains one of the favorite names. He is also Paolo Maldini's top pick but salary could be the biggest problem with Milan. Besides Asensio, Sassuolo's Hamed Junior Traore has been linked with a potential move as well, with the player being known for his versatility and ability to play in numerous positions.

According to reports in Italy, veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to discuss a one-year contract extension with the Rossoneri, who are expected to lower his salary. The Swede underwent knee surgery recently and wants to continue playing.