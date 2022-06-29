Sports

Uncapped players of Mumbai Indians to tour England: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 29, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to being their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. The five-time champions, who finished 10th in the 2022 season, would send their uncapped Indian players for a three-week England tour of England in July. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the players will be playing at least 10 T20s against top clubs across counties.

"Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen are some of the players who will get exposure playing against top T20 club sides in trying conditions," an IPL source informed PTI about the development. "Arjun Tendulkar, who is also in the UK and South African youngster Dewald Brevis are also likely to join the touring party."

Players likely to go for the UK trip: Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Aryan Juyal, Akash Medhwal, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewal Brevis

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene will lead the support staff and oversee the progress of the Indian players in England. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be on national duty in the nation.

It is understood that MI don't require any permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the tour. "This trip isn't a commercial one where there will be tickets sold or the match will be broadcast on a particular channel. Since the trip isn't a revenue generator, we don't need to apply for any permission from BCCI," the source added.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL franchise, endured a rough patch in 2022. The five-time champions finished 10th (last) after facing 10 defeats. MI failed to reach the playoffs for the second season in a row. They missed the berth by a whisker last season. In 2022, MI became the first-ever side to lose their first eight matches in an IPL season.