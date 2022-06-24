Sports

England vs NZ, 3rd Test: Mitchell, Blundell lead fight back

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 24, 2022

NZ fought back versus England (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand fought back against England on Day 1 of the first Test after being in a position of bother. Once again it was the duo of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, who led the way for NZ. NZ were reduced to 123/5 at one stage. However, the the duo added a century-plus stand to help NZ offer a stern response.

3rd Test How did the match pan out?

NZ lost Tom Latham early on in the first over before Will Young (20) was sent back. Kane Williamson got a start but failed to convert the same, falling for 31. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls showed character and dug in but England rallied back. Thereafter, it was Mitchell and Blundell, who took over and didn't allow England any space.

Wickets NZ lose five scalps for 123 runs

Broad made Latham poke at a delivery in the channel outside off. Jack Leach came in and had Young trapped LBW, bowling his first ball. Williamson played some good shots but Broad had him poke at a ball which should have been left alone. Conway was looking solid but a loose shot saw him get bowled. Nicholls then had an unlucky dismissal.

Duo Mitchell and Blundell shine for NZ

Mitchell, who is the top scorer in the ongoing series, surpassed the 400-run mark. He played to his strengths and remained unbeaten on 78. Mitchell hammered six fours and two sixes. The 31-year-old smashed his fifth Test fifty and has surpassed 800 runs. He found support from Blundell, who managed an unbeaten 45. They have added an unbeaten 102-run stand.

Bowling England bowlers toil hard

Broad and Matthew Potts were excellent, bowling well for England. Broad picked two scalps, conceding 45 runs from his 17 overs. Meanwhile, Potts went wicketless but was economical. In 20 overs, he gave away just 28 runs. Leach toiled hard for his two scalps, bowling 30 overs on the day. Craig Overton claimed one wicket as well.