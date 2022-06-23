Sports

Eastbourne International: Serena and Jabeur withdraw ahead of semi-finals

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 23, 2022, 09:54 pm 2 min read

Serena and Jabeur were supposed ot face Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

Serena Williams was forced to exit the ongoing Eastbourne International after her doubles partner Ons Jabeur suffered a right knee injury. This led to Serena and Jabeur not be able to play their semi-final clash in the tournament against Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette. The match was supposed to be held tonight. Here are the key details.

Wins The duo won two matches to reach the semis

With two victories in their first event together, Serena and Jabeur saved match point in the first round against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo. They went on to win that match in three sets, making a solid comeback (2-6, 6-3, 13-11). In the next round, they dispatched Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-Ching in straight sets (6-2, 6-4).

Duo Jabeur and Serena to play singles next at Wimbledon

Jabeur had captured her third WTA Tour title in Berlin the previous week and goes into Wimbledon as the number three seed next week. She has a 30-9 win-loss record this year and has bagged two titles. Serena was seen playing her first tournament since retiring in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She has received a wild card into this year's Wimbledon.

Details Key details about Krunic and Linette

Krunic and Linette will meanwhile contest their first WTA double final as a pair. For Krunic, this is her 10th doubles final. This will be Linette's fifth final. Krunic has pocketed five doubles titles, while Linette won her first in Charleston this year alongside Andreja Klepac. They had ousted Anna Danilina/Betriz Haddad Maia in the first round before downing Giuliana Olmos and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Serena A win-loss record of 192-34 in doubles

23-time women's singles Slam winner Serena has been away from tennis for nearly a year. She last competed at 2021 Wimbledon, retiring in the first round. With the quarter-finals win, Serena raced to a win-loss record of 192-34 in doubles. Her last appearance in doubles was alongside Caroline Wozniacki at the ASB Classic 2020 at Auckland. They lost in the final in straight sets.