Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window of Juventus

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window of Juventus

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 24, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Paul Pogba has agreed to join Juve this summer for free (Photo credit: Twitter/@paulpogba)

Juventus have a crucial 2022 summer transfer window ahead of them as they aim to crawl their way back in both Italy and Europe. Juventus have been busy in the ongoing window and are aiming to bolster their squad across departments. Massimiliano Allegri has already got Paul Pogba back on a free transfer. Juve are also keen on several other top talents.

Pogba Pogba deal has been done and sealed

As per Sky Sports, Juventus have an agreement in principle to sign mid-fielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United. The deal is still to be finalized. It would be either a four-year contract or a three-year deal with an option for a further year. Pogba is expected to sign the contract at the start of July.

Matthijs de Ligt Matthijs de Ligt has interest from Chelsea

Matthijs de Ligt holds interest from Premier League side Chelsea. He has a £103m release clause in his Juventus contract, which is due to expire in 2024. The club will only entertain offers close to that mark. Chelsea are keen on building up their defensive shores with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger moving elsewhere. Chelsea may make Matthijs a primary option.

Rabiot Adrien Rabiot could mark an exit

As per Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have decided to place Adrien Rabiot on the transfer list. He said that the player is also looking to leave Turin this summer. In 129 games for Juve, he has scored six goals. Several Premier League clubs are keen on Rabiot, who played 227 games for PSG. He can be a viable player for any side.

Dybala Dybala left Juve as a free agent

Argentina's Paulo Dybala left Juve as a free agent and is expected to join Inter in the coming days. As per Fabrizio Romano, Dybala is keen to join Inter as priority. As per latest developments, talks are said to be progressing with his agents. Romano added that something is left to be resolved on his salary with add-ons and bonuses.

Di Maria Allegri keen on Di Maria

Angel Di Maria left PSG as a free agent. He has an offer ready from Juve. Di Maria scored 92 goals in 295 appearances for PSG. As per Romano, Di María will give his final answer to Juventus proposal this week. Allegri wants him and a one-year deal has been discussed with Di María's agent.