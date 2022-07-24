Sports

West Ham set to sign Gianluca Scamacca: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 24, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Gianluca Scamacca is a rising talent in football

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca for £35.5m. West Ham will pay an initial £30.5m with £5m in add-ons for the 23-year-old/ The Italian striker netted 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances last season. As per Fabrizio Romano, there is also a 10% sell-on clause for Sassuolo. Here we decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Scamacca was highly regarded by the Hammers and they went the distance for him.

This seems to be a good move for the Italy international, who will be keen to make his presence felt in the Premier League. He can use his height to a great extent and has quick feet.

Scamacca also adds depth to West Ham's attacking quartet.

Start Decoding the early part of his career

Scamacca started his career with Jong PSV in the second tier of the Dutch League. He played three matches. He joined Sassuolo in 2017 and made three appearances. He was loaned out to Serie B side Cremonese, scoring once in 17 games. In 2018-19, he was loaned out to PEC Zwolle, playing 10 games.

Rise The last three seasons have been fruitful for Scamacca

In 2019-20, he was loaned out to Serie B side Ascoli, scoring 13 goals in 35 games. The following season saw Scamacca spend his time on loan at Genoa. He impressed with 12 goals in 29 matches for the Serie A outfit. In 2021-22, he returned back to Sassuolo, scoring 16 times in 38 matches.

Information Scamacca's numbers in Serie A 2021-22

Scamacca finished as the sixth-highest scorer in the Serie A 2021-22 season. He has 0.67 goals per 90 minutes. He accounted for a total of 65 shots. As per BBC, Scamacca had a goal conversion of 25% and a shot accuracy of 57%.

Do you know? Coppa Italia: Most goals across two successive seasons

In 2019-20, Scamacca finished as the joint-highest scorer in the Coppa Italia (4 goals). Scamacca, who played for Ascoli, shared the prize with Michele Vano of Carpi. In 2020-21, he finished as the top scorer with four goals in the tourney. He played for Genoa.