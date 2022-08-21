Sports

ZIM vs IND, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

A belligerent-looking India will cross swords with Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI on Monday. Indian bowlers have been a class act in both one-dayers thereby guiding the visitors to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Zimbabwe will be hoping to punch above their weight in the dead-rubber. A Sikandar Raza batting masterclass is much needed. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the final one-dayer. Chasing sides have won 86 of 167 ODIs played here. The wicket has enough for both batters and bowlers. If India bats first, one could expect them to score around 280-300. The match can be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (12:45 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record in ODIs

India boast a 53-10 win-loss record (Tied: 2). Notably, the Men in Blue have won their last 14 ODIs versus Zimbabwe. Their last defeat was during the Triangular series featuring Sri Lanka in 2010. Also, India last toured Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2016, winning both ODIs (3-0) and T20Is (2-1).

ZIM vs IND India eye a commanding 3-0 win over Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe face a highly competent side in India, who have denied them any counter-attacking options. Raza, Regis Chakabva, and Innocent Kaia can't come up short with the willow. India might include Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi in place of Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan carry the scoring reins. Prasidh Krishna can be menacing with his pace and bounce.

Stats Who are the key performers (ODIs)?

Shubman Gill has amassed 369 runs at 61.50. He has three fifties in eight outings. Prasidh Krishna has snared 25 wickets in 14 matches, averaging 23.92. He claimed a three-fer in the first ODI. Shikhar Dhawan has belted 502 runs in ODIs played this year. He has struck five fifties. Sikandar Raza has hammered 500 runs in last 11 matches. The right-hander averages 55.55.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Regis Chakabva, Sanju Samson, Ryan Burl, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Prasidh Krishna (vc), Shardul Thakur. Fantasy XI (option 2): Sanju Samson, Ryan Burl, Shikhar Dhawan (c), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza (vc), Sean Williams, Axar Patel, Luke Jongwe, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.