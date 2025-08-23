Listing bowlers with multiple ODI five-fers vs Australia

In a stunning display of bowling, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi led his team to an 84-run victory over Australia in the second ODI in Mackay. Ngidi's five-wicket haul (5/42) was instrumental in bundling out the hosts for just 193 runs. The win not only secured the series for South Africa but also marked Ngidi's second ODI fifer against the Aussies. On this note, let's look at the bowlers with multiple ODI five-wicket hauls against Australia.

#4 Lungi Ngidi - 2 Ngidi has been a thorn in Australia's flesh in ODIs, taking 26 wickets in just 11 matches. His maiden fifer against them came in the 2020 Bloemfontein match. Ngidi claimed wickets at regular intervals to finish with 6/58 from 10 overs. His brilliance meant the Aussies went from 158/3 to 271/10 and later lost the game by six wickets. Meanwhile, the pacer's latest fifer helped SA defend 277 in Mackay. The pacer finished with 5/42 from 8.4 overs.

#3 Trent Boult - 2 Former New Zealand speedster Trent Boult also features on this list as his maiden ODI fifer against Australia came in a thrilling 2015 World Cup clash. His 5/27 from 10 overs meant the Aussies were folded for 151 batting first. NZ later won the game by a solitary wicket. Boult's second fifer against them came in the 2017 Hamilton match. Chasing 282, the visitors were folded for 257 as the left-arm pacer claimed 6/33 from 10 overs.

#2 Shane Bond - 3 Boult's compatriot Shane Bond claimed three fifers against the Aussies. The first one came in the 2002 Adelaide match, where Australia were folded for 165 while chasing 243. Bond returned with 5/42 from 9.2 overs. In a low-scoring 2003 WC game in Gqeberha, Bond's 6/23 from 10 overs restricted the Men in Yellow to 208/9. NZ, however, failed to chase down the target. In the 2007 Wellington match, Bond's 5/23 from 9.3 overs powered NZ to a 10-wicket triumph.