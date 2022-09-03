Sports

Injured Ravindra Jadeja to miss T20 World Cup: Details here

Sep 03, 2022

Jadeja will be ruled out for an indefinite period (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a shocking development, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to miss the coveted T20 World Cup scheduled in October-November in Australia. The 33-year-old suffered a knee injury during the ongoing Asia Cup proceedings which ruled him out of the tourney. He will undergo surgery for the same which will keep him out of action for an indefinite period. Here's more.

Injury Jadeja to miss cricket for at least 3-6 months

According to a report in PTI, Jadeja's right knee injury seems quite serious and as per the assessment of NCA's medical team, there is no timeline for Jadeja's return to international cricket. Jadeja can be anticipated to miss good three months but if it's an ACL injury (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), then it could take him six months to recover.

Information Jadeja had impressive returns at Asia Cup 2022

In the match versus Pakistan, Jadeja scored a valiant 29-ball 35, hitting 2 fours and 2 sixes. He also bowled two overs earlier, giving away 11 runs. Against Hong Kong, the slow left-arm orthodox claimed figures worth 1/15 from his four overs.

Information How has Jadeja fared in T20Is?

Jadeja has so far scored 457 runs in the format for India at an average of 24.05. He is yet to hit a fifty. With the ball, Jadeja has claimed a total of 51 scalps at 28.49. His best figures are 3/15.

Axar Axar had earlier replaced Jadeja in Asia Cup 2022

Axar Patel, who was one of the standby players for India in the Asia Cup, replaced Jadeja in the Indian squad for the remainder of the tournament. Jadeja had sustained a right knee injury and Axar came in as a worthy replacement. Axar has been impressive of late and will hope to showcase his mettle. He can make it to the World Cup squad.