Decoding the best India versus Pakistan T20I matches

Written by V Shashank Aug 28, 2022, 02:37 pm 2 min read

India have a 7-2 win-loss record against Pakistan in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will square off against arch-nemesis Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. It's a rivalry like no other in international cricket. Both teams have produced edge of the seat thrillers in the past. As a result, the fans will be anticipating a power-packed encounter in the upcoming duel. Ahead of the same, we decode the best India-Pakistan T20I matches.

September 24, 2007 India overcome Pakistan to win 2007 World T20

The Men in Blue rallied themselves to 157/5, riding on the clutch display from Gautam Gambhir (75). Pakistan fumbled early on but took the game deep with a wicket remaining. With 13 needed off the final over, Joginder Sharma recorded a wide before conceding a six by Misbah-ul-Haq. The latter was caught by Sreesanth on the next delivery, guiding India to a historic win.

September 24, 2007 India outfox Pakisan in the bowl-out

Team India racked up 141/9, credit to a crunch fifty from Robin Uthappa. Seamer Mohammad Asif's 4/18 made light work of India's top and middle-order. In reply, Pakistan had a sluggish start and were reduced to 87/5. However, onslaughts from Yasir Arafat (12*) and Misbah (53) forced a tie. Later, India emerged meritorious in the bowl out (3-0) to pocket a thrilling triumph.

February 27, 2016 Kohli's masterclass saves India in Asia Cup

India brought Pakistan to crutches in the first eight overs, with the score reading 42/6. Sarfaraz Ahmed top scored as Pakistan managed 83. Hardik Pandya (3/8) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/11) were the architects in the same. India faced a similar fate and lost their openers in a hostile-looking spell from Mohammad Amir. Virat Kohli's 51-ball 49 guided them to a five-wicket win.

March 19, 2016 India rout Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup

Put to bat first, Pakistan accumulated only 118/5 in a rain-reduced affair featuring 18 overs in both innings. Ashish Nehra and Jadeja bagged figures worth 1/20 each. India were dealt with early blows as both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan failed to stay put. Suresh Raina followed soon. Kohli, being the clutch performer, dazzled with a 37-ball 55* to steer them home (119/4).

September 30, 2012 India trounce Pakistan in the 2012 T20 World Cup

It was another top-notch display of bowling from the Men in Blue. Pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji (3/22) wiped the Pakistani tail to fold them on 128. Yuvraj Singh and R Ashwin feasted two wickets each. Gambhir departed early but a rising Kohli made a mockery of the chase with a 61-ball 78*. He belted eight fours and two sixes, driving India to an eight-wicket win.