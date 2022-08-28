Sports

Australia thrash Zimbabwe in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 28, 2022, 02:12 pm 2 min read

David Warner slammed a match-winning 57 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia beat Zimbabwe in the first of the three-ODI series at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville. The Men in Yellow successfully chased 201, with David Warner scoring a match-winning half-century. An unbeaten 48 from Steven Smith got Australia over the line. Earlier, all-rounder Cameron Green took a five-wicket haul. Australia now have an opportunity to win their first bilateral ODI series since July last year.

Match How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe had a solid start after Australia elected to field. Wesley Madhevere (72) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (45) were on song, while Regis Chakabva contributed with a brisk 31. Zimbabwe, who were cruising at 104/2, suffered an untimely batting collapse. They were eventually bundled out for 200. Australia followed a similar approach in the run-chase, however, Smith and Glenn Maxwell (32*) drove them to victory.

Warner Warner slams his 25th ODI half-century

David Warner starred in the run-chase for Australia. The left-handed batter registered his 25th half-century in ODI cricket. Warner slammed a match-winning 57 off 66 deliveries (7 fours, 1 six). The Australian opener has raced to 5,667 runs in the format. Warner surpassed Hamilton Masakadza (5,658) in terms of ODI runs. The former is just Shane Watson, who finished with 5,757 runs.

Five-for Maiden five-for for Green

All-rounder Cameron Green was adjudged the Player of the Match for his incredible bowling. He put the Aussies in the driving seat, taking a resounding five-wicket haul in the first innings. Green took five wickets for 33 runs in nine overs. It was his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket. Green now has six wickets from eight ODIs.

Do you know? Australia on the verge of winning a crucial series

Australia are on the verge of winning their first bilateral ODI series since July 2021. Earlier this year, they lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively. Notably, Australia won four consecutive ODI series from March 2020 to July 2021.

Stats Other notable stats

Zimbabwe top-order batter Wesley Madhevere slammed his fourth half-century in ODI cricket (72 off 91 balls). Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets. Batting all-rounder Ryan Burl took three wickets for 60 runs. Maxwell played a blinder toward the match's end. The right-handed batter smashed 32 off just nine deliveries (3 fours and 3 sixes).