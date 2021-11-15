Records which define Australia's historic T20 World Cup campaign

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 03:41 pm

Australia clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title

Australia clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title after beating New Zealand in a thrilling final on Sunday. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were the heroes for them in the summit clash. Several other players rose to prominence as Australia secured the silverware. Notably, Australia lost just one game throughout the tournament (to England). Here are the records which define their historic achievement.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

By beating the Kiwis, Australia became the sixth different side to win the T20 World Cup. West Indies (2016 and 2012), Sri Lanka (2014), England (2010), Pakistan (2009), and India (2007) are the other champions. Australia qualified for their second final in the tournament this time. They finished as the runners-up in 2010 after losing the final to England.

Information

Australia won their eighth ICC tournament

Australia are the first side to win the World Cup events across five successive decades (ODI WC: 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015, T20I WC: 2021). Besides, Men in Yellow also won the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009.

Target

Highest successful run-chase in T20 WC finals

Australia registered the highest successful run-chase in the finals of men's T20 World Cup (173). Before this match, only West Indies had crossed the 160-run mark in the T20 WC finals. They scored 161/6 in 2016 while chasing 156 against England. Besides, Australia recorded the second-highest successful run-chase in a men's T20I final. Pakistan chased down 184 against Australia in the 2018 tri-series final.

Feat

Australia have had the edge over New Zealand

Australia beat New Zealand for the fifth time in the knockouts of ICC men's events. Prior to this, the Aussies were 4-0 against NZ in these matches (1996 WC quarter-final, 2006 CT semi-final, 2009 CT final, and 2015 WC final). This is only the second time a team has beaten a single opponent in the finals of ODI WC, Champions Trophy, and T20 WC.

Records

A look at the records broken by David Warner

David Warner laid the foundation of Australia's victory in the final (53). He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament after finishing with second-most runs (289). Warner is the second player to win this award from the winning team after Kevin Pietersen in 2010. The former now has the most runs for Australia in a single T20 WC edition (surpassed Matthew Hayden's tally: 265).

Marsh

Fastest fifty in a men's T20 World Cup final

Top-order batter Mitchell Marsh played a match-winning knock for Australia in the final. He raced to his half-century off 31 balls, the fastest in a men's T20 World Cup final. Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match, having smashed an unbeaten 77 (50). He now has the most T20I runs by an Australian in a calendar year (627).

Hazlewood

Most wickets in powerplay (2021 T20 WC)

Pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the final. He registered phenomenal figures of 3/16 in four overs. Hazlewood removed the dangerous Daryl Mitchell in the fourth over. This was his seventh wicket in the powerplay of a game (2021 T20 World Cup). Hazlewood finished the tournament with the most number of wickets in this phase.

Do you know?

Players to win Under-19, 50-over, and T20 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh and Hazlewood are the two players from Australia to have won the Under-19, 50-over, and T20 World Cup (2010, 2015, and 2021). The unique feat is achieved by only one other player (Yuvraj Singh: 2000, 2011, and 2007).