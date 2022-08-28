Sports

James Anderson completes 100 Test wickets vs SA: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 28, 2022, 12:53 pm 3 min read

Anderson is the only English cricketer with 100 Test wickets vs SA (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

English pacer James Anderson is in a league of his own. On Saturday, he feasted three wickets (3/30) at Old Trafford to notch 100 wickets against South Africa in Tests. He became the first English cricketer to attain the feat. The veteran also surpassed Australia's Glenn McGrath to become the leading wicket-taker among pacers in the history of international cricket. We decode his stats.

Anderson, the greatest exponent of swing bowling, featured in his 100th Test at home and became the first cricketer to do so.

Earlier this year, he broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who played 94 Tests in India.

It's note-worthy how Anderson isn't showing any signs of slowing down and churning out wickets for fun.

vs SA 100 Test scalps against the Proteas

Anderson is the only English bowler with 100 Test wickets versus SA. He attained the feat while playing his 28th Test against the Proteas. He averages 30.45, with four five-fers in an innings (BBI: 8/161). Sydney Barnes (83) and Stuart Broad (82) follow suit. Anderson has snapped up 66 scalps at home, averaging 28.30. In SA, the right-armer has managed 34 wickets at 34.61.

On Saturday, Anderson (951) pipped McGrath (949) to become the highest-wicket taker among pacers in international cricket. Overall, he ranks behind Muthiah Muralidaran (1,347), Shane Warne (1,001), and Anil Kumble (956).

Anderson is aging like a fine wine and has already raced to 25 scalps across six Tests in 2022. He averages 20.48 and owns a five-fer (5/60 vs India). As per ESPNcricinfo, he has pocketed seven scalps since turning 40 while averaging 16.14.

Anderson's six wickets at Old Trafford saw him usurp India's Jasprit Bumrah as the highest wicket-taker in the concurrent ICC World Test Championship cycle. The former has 47 dismissals in this interval, averaging an astonishing 20.87. Bumrah trails him with 45 scalps to his name.

Anderson (174) remains the only cricketer besides Tendulkar to feature in over 170 Test matches. The latter went on to play 200 Tests. Australia's Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh follow Anderson with 168 appearances each.

Anderson, who marked his Test debut in 2003, has made a historic 174 appearances for England. He has clocked 664 wickets at 24.26. He owns 32 five-wicket hauls in an innings. At home, Anderson has captured 426 scalps in 100 Tests, averaging 23.83. He holds 24 five-fers in these conditions. Meanwhile, he has pocketed 216 and 22 scalps in away and neutral venues, respectively.