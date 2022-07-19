Sports

England's Tammy Beaumont slams a historic ODI century: Key stats

Jul 19, 2022

Beaumont hammered a 107-ball 119 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England Women opener Tammy Beaumont slammed a historic century in England's 109-run win against South Africa in the third ODI at Grace Road, Leicester. She hammered a 107-ball 119, a knock laced with 19 fours and one six. It was her ninth WODI century, now the joint-third-most in the format. With this win, England sealed the three-match series 3-0. Here are the key stats.

Openers Beaumont and Emma Lamb gave England a perfect start after South Africa put them in to bat. The duo shared a 149-run stand before Lamb departed for 65. Meanwhile, Beaumont went on to register her century. She also added another 87 runs with top-order batter Sophia Dunkley (51). Beaumont finally got dismissed (119) in the 34th over Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Beaumont now has the joint-most centuries in Women's ODIs for England. She equaled the record of Charlotte Edwards, who also registered as many tons in her 19-year-old career. Beaumont broke a tie with former England wicket-keeper Claire Taylor. The former is now only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (12) in terms of WODI tons.

Beaumont is England's fifth-highest run-scorer in WODIs. The right-handed batter has racked up 3,404 runs from 97 WODIs at a remarkable average of 42.55 so far. The tally includes nine centuries and 17 fifties. Interestingly, Beaumont is the only player to have played less than 100 WODIs among players with seven or more tons. Lanning is her closest rival in this regard (100 matches).

Beaumont has become the second-fastest woman to nine ODI hundreds. She reached the landmark in 89 innings. The 31-year-old is only behind Lanning, who took just 51 innings to score his ninth WODI ton.

