England vs India, 5th Test: Bumrah's brilliance keeps visitors atop

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 02, 2022, 11:34 pm 3 min read

Bumrah showed class on Day 2 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India deserve the honors on Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test versus England at Edgbaston. India resumed the dat on 338/7 before managing 416/10. Ravindra Jadeja converted his overnight score into a century as Jasprit Bumrah (31*) scripted a world record by smashing Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over. On a rain-hit day, India managed five English wickets (84/5).

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

India started the day on a positive note with Mohammed Shami (16) providing an able support to Jadeja. The latter brought up his third Test century before falling for 104. Bumrah's brilliance with the bat helped India breach the 400-run mark. For England, James Anderson finished with a fifer. In response, England were reduced to 44/3 before Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow calmed waters.

Jadeja Jadeja scores his third Test ton

Jadeja was superb on Day 1, scoring an unbeaten 83. On Saturday, the all-rounder added another 21 runs to bring up his third Test century. As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja became the fourth Indian to score two Test tons in a calendar year batting at number seven or lower. Others are Kapil Dev (1986), MS Dhoni (2009), and Harbhajan Singh (2010).

Broad Broad creates an unwanted world record

Stuart Broad, who was bowling the 84th over, went on to concede 35 runs in the over. By doing so, the right-arm pacer has now conceded the most runs ever in an over in Tests. Broad's over read 4, Wd5, N6, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1. He now has the world record for conceding most runs in an over in both Tests and T20Is.

Anderson 32nd five-wicket haul for Anderson

James Anderson registered his 32nd five-wicket haul in the ongoing Test. The 39-year-old concluded with figures worth 5/60 in the first innings. Anderson claimed three wickets on Day 1 before taking two more today. The 39-year-old concluded with figures worth 5/60 in the first innings. Anderson claimed three wickets on Day 1 before taking two more today. Versus India, Anderson has garnered 138 wickets.

Wickets Bumrah claims three quick wickets

After 11 overs, England were 44/3 and all three wickets were claimed by Bumrah. The stand-in skipper dismissed Alex Lees with a length ball that had the latter castled. In the fifth over, Zak Crawley played a loose drive to get an edge. Bumrah then dismissed Ollie Pope, who went for an audacious cover drive to get a thick edge.

Information Siraj breaks a crucial stand

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow added 34 runs for the fourth wicket but Mohammed Siraj dismissed the former late on to break the stand. Root perished for a decent 31 from 67 balls. Jack Leach then departed late on the day to leave England reeling.