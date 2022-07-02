Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Alize Cornet stuns world number one Iga Swiatek

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 02, 2022, 10:11 pm 2 min read

Iga Swiatek has lost in the Wimbledon third round (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Women's singles tennis star Iga Swiatek was stunned by Alize Cornet in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon on Saturday. With this defeat, Swiatek sees her 37-match unbeaten run come to an end. However, this is the record for most successive wins in a season this century. Cornet was superb and bossed the show to beat the world number one 6-4, 6-2.

Tally Swiatek's 37 successive wins end: Breaking down the tally

Since her round of 16 loss at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February, Swiatek won five matches in Qatar before winning six matches each in Indian Wells and Miami. She then won both her matches for Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup. She won four matches at Stuttgart Open, five in Rome, and seven at Roland Garros. She won two matches at Wimbledon.

Cornet Second fourth-round progression for Cornet at Wimbledon

The 32-year-old Cornet now has a 15-15 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to this event, she had reached the semis at the Bad Homburg Open. Cornet has managed to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for just the second time. She now has a 14-14 win-loss record at Wimbledon and 73-64 across Grand Slams.

Halep Halep progresses after beating Frech

16th seed Simona Halep has reached the round of 16 after defeating Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-4, 6-1. "I'm happy about it," Halep said after her win. "I'm trying just to play more offensive and I'm pushing myself to do that. So it was a good match." With this win, Halep now holds a 3-0 head-to-head lead in her rivalry with Frech.

Information A look at the other key results

Petra Martic defeated eighth seed Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-6. Elena Rybakina ousted Qinwen Zheng 7-6, 7-5. 13th seed Barbora Krejcikova was beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 4-6, 3-6. Harmony Tan continued her march and overcame Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1.

Do you know? 46-4 win-loss record for Swiatek in 2022

Swiatek has a 21-2 record at Roland Garros, besides 12-4 at AO, 5-3 at Wimbledon, and 6-3 at US Open. Overall, her count in Slams is 44-12. In 2022, Swiatek has a 46-4 win-loss record. This was the first career meeting between Swiatek and Cornet.