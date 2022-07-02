Sports

Everton, Tottenham, West Ham chase Jesse Lingard: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 02, 2022, 08:59 pm 3 min read

Jesse Lingard has left United as a free agent (Photo credit: Twitter/@JesseLingard)

Jesse Lingard should get his next move right, feels former Manchester United maestro Michael Carrick. England international Lingard fell out of favor at Manchester United last season and has left the club as a free agent. A trio of Premier League clubs in Everton, Tottenham, and West Ham United are interested in signing the player. Here we decode his stats.

Transfer How are things panned out currently?

As per Fabrizio Romano, there is no proposal on the table for Lingard from Tottenham at the moment. Spurs are trying to complete other deals and could then see if a move for Lingard would work out. Everton are keen on the player and he could get minutes here. West Ham also remain a possibility as Moyes is monitoring the situation.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lingard knows his next destination needs to be a wise one and game time is something he will expect.

Having spent half a season on loan at West Ham in the 2020-21 season, Lingard could be tempted to re-unite with David Moyes.

However, Tottenham could be a viable destination too given the chance to work with Antonio Conte.

Everton are in the mix too.

Career stats A look at the career stats of Lingard

Lingard made 232 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 times and making 22 assists. His most prolific season was in 2017-18, when hen netted 13 goals and clocked six assists. In 16 games for West Ham, he scored nine goals and made 4 assists. He also spent his time on loans at Leicester, Birmingham City (6 goals), Brighton (4 goals), and Derby (2 goals).

PL stats A look at his overall numbers in the Premier League

In 165 Premier League appearances, Lingard has netted 29 goals, besides registering 14 assists. His tally includes two penalties. Out of his 228 shots, 97 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork six times. Lingard has missed 20 big chances, besides creating 21 of them. He has also clocked 33 through balls and 75 accurate long balls.

Success Lingard played a key role in helping United win trophies

Lingard has won four trophies with United. In 2015-16, he played a key role in helping the side win the FA Cup. In 2016-17, he netted a goal in the final of the Carabao Cup as United beat Southampton 3-2. He also scored in the 2016 Community Shield match against Leicester. He also won the Europa League with United in 2016-17.

Do you know? Two individual awards in the PL

He has won one Premier League Player of the Month award in April 2021 while playing for West Ham. He has also scooped one Goal of the Month award in the 2020-21 season.