Wimbledon: Amanda Anisimova knocks out Coco Gauff, reaches fourth round

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 02, 2022, 09:32 pm 2 min read

Anisimova won 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 after over two hours (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

World number 25 Amanda Anisimova knocked out fellow American Coco Gauff to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday. The former prevailed despite losing the first set, winning 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1. Anisimova has reached this stage at The Championships for the first time in her career. On the other hand, Gauff was vying the make the fourth round for the third consecutive year.

Stats A look at the stats of the match

Anisimova won a total of 108 points and 26 winners in the match. While Gauff served four aces, the former smashed one. Anisimova won 60% points (47/78) on the first serve and 57% points (17/30) on the second. Moreover, she won 58% (7/12) of the break points. Besides, Gauff recoded five double faults and Anisimova registered 40 unforced errors.

Information Anisimova also knocked Naomi Osaka out of 2022 French Open

Earlier this year, Anisimova knocked four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka out of the French Open. The former stunned the 2021 Australian Open champion in the first round. She won in straight sets (7-5, 6-4) in an hour and 30 minutes.

2022 A look at Anisimova's run in 2022

Anisimova now has a win-loss record of 28-10 in the ongoing season. Earlier this year, she qualified for the last 16 at Roland Garros. The American reached the semi-finals in Charleston and qualified for the quarter-finals in Madrid and Rome. Earlier this year, Anisimova reached the fourth round at the Australian Open. She also defeated Osaka en route to the Round of 16.

Information A look at Gauff's numbers

Gauff now has a 25-13 win-loss record in 2022. Gauff now has a 10-4 record at Wimbledon. Overall, she has a 26-11 win-loss record at Slams.