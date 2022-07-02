Sports

James Anderson claims 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests: Key stats

James Anderson claims 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 02, 2022, 06:20 pm 3 min read

Anderson has raced to 138 scalps against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England pacer James Anderson registered his 32nd five-wicket haul in the ongoing Test against India at Edgbaston on Saturday. The 39-year-old concluded with figures worth 5/60 in the first innings. Anderson claimed three wickets on Day 1 before taking two more today. Most notably, Anderson put an end to a dangerous-looking Ravindra Jadeja (104), who was dealing in boundaries. We decode his Test stats.

2021 Anderson's performance in the series against India

Anderson has snared 20 wickets in the series underway at 21.50. He had picked a four-wicket haul at Trent Bridge (4/54). He followed with figures worth 5/62 at Lord's. Anderson then reaped figures of 3/6 at Headingley as England folded India for 78. He had a poor show at Oval but bounced back with a 32nd Test five-fer (5/60) at Edgbaston.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the series on the line, England's hopes and wishes were pinned on Anderson.

And, the veteran rose to the occasion to dish out yet another scintillating display.

He made the most of these conditions and only bettered his track record at Edgbaston.

He has steered to 50 wickets at 22.16.

Credit to Anderson for punching solid figures even at 39.

Five-fer Sixth-most fifers in Test cricket

Anderson has the sixth-most five-wicket hauls in the history of red-ball cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37), Sir Richard Hadlee (36), Anil Kumble (35), and Rangana Herath (34) are the ones who have clipped more five-fers than him in this format. Most notably, Anderson is only the second pacer beside Hadlee to have affected over 30 fifers in an innings.

Career A look at Anderson's Test numbers

Anderson has raced to 656 Test scalps at 26.33. He has 32 five-wicket hauls in an innings and three 10-wicket hauls in a match. At home, the seamer has clipped 418 wickets at 23.91. Notably, he has registered 24 five-fers in these conditions. He has managed 216 wickets in away Tests at 31.62. He has forced 22 dismissals at neutral venues, averaging 20.54.

Information Anderson has enjoyed himself against India

Versus India, Anderson has garnered 138 wickets in 35 Tests. He averages 24.74 with the best figures of 5/20. At home, he has managed 104 scalps at 23.25. That includes six five-wicket hauls. In India, the veteran has snapped up 34 wickets at 29.32.

Test How has the fifth Test panned out?

India managed 416 after being put to bat. The visitors were reduced to 98/5, but centuries from Rishabh Pant (146) and Jadeja (104) steadied their ship. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah's fiery cameo (16-ball 31*) deserves praise as well. Anderson shone with the ball. Stuart Broad (1/89) registered an unwanted record of conceding 35 runs in an over, most by a bowler in Tests.

Information Second highest-wicket taker in ICC WTC 2021-23

Anderson has the second-most scalps in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (39). The right-armer averages a laud-worthy 21.07 across 10 Tests. He has managed two five-fers. He surpassed Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon, who hold 37 wickets each.