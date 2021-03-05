-
James Anderson gets to 900 international wicketsLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 02:54 pm
-
England pacer James Anderson scripted a record in the ongoing fourth Test against India.
The veteran bowler, who took the crucial wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in the first session on Day 2, has now reached a milestone of 900 international scalps.
Anderson needed two wickets to achieve the record and had earlier dismissed Shubman Gill.
Here are the details.
-
-
Record
Anderson is the sixth bowler to achieve this mark
-
By getting to 900 international wickets across formats, Anderson became just the sixth bowler to script this record.
He is also the first Englishman and the third pacer in the game's history to claim 900 or more wickets.
Former Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralithan (1,347) leads the tally.
Shane Warne (1,001), Anil Kumble (956), Glenn McGrath (949) and Wasim Akram (916) follow suit.
-
Feats
Anderson achieves these feats as well
-
After having dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck on Thursday, Anderson scripted a record.
He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker (104) in terms of dismissing batsmen for zero in Tests.
This was also the 30th occasion in which Anderson dismissed an Indian batsman for a duck in Test cricket.
Anderson now has 117 career Test scalps against India.
-
Information
A look at Anderson's career
-
Playing his 160th Test match, Anderson has racked up 613 wickets. In 194 ODI matches, Anderson has claimed 269 wickets at 29.22. He also featured in 19 T20Is, having claimed 18 wickets at 30.66.