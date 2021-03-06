Team India beat England on Day 3 of the fourth Test match to take the series 3-1. Dual batting failures by England across two innings handed India a massive win. After losing the first Test, Team India won three successive matches to pocket the series. India have also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final and will face New Zealand. Here's more.

IND vs ENG How did the Test match pan out?

England managed just 205 in the first innings with Ben Stokes getting 55. For India, Axar Patel and R Ashwin claimed seven scalps between them. India rode on Rishabh Pant's 101 and Washington Sundar's 96* to post 365. James Anderson claimed three wickets. England were once again poor with the bat in the second innings and faltered badly.

Wickets Anderson surpasses 900 international wickets

England pacer James Anderson surpassed the 900-wicket mark in international cricket. Anderson needed two wickets to achieve the record and he claimed three (901). The veteran pacer became just the sixth bowler to script this record. He is also the first Englishman and the third pacer in the game's history to claim 900 or more wickets.

Records Other records scripted by Anderson

Playing his 160th Test match, Anderson has racked up 614 wickets. After having dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck on Thursday, Anderson scripted a record. He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker (104) in terms of dismissing batsmen for zero in Tests. This was also the 30th occasion in which Anderson dismissed an Indian batsman for a duck in Test cricket.

Pant Pant smashes these records after slamming a ton

Rishabh Pant smashed a valiant 101 in India's first innings. Pant hit 13 fours and two sixes. He now has three Test hundreds. Playing his 20th Test, Pant has gone past the 1,350-run mark in Tests at an average of 45.26. The southpaw also surpassed the 400-run mark against England in Test cricket (432). He also went past 50 fours against England (52).

Wickets Ashwin gets past Ambrose in terms of Test scalps

Ashwin has raced to 409 career Test scalps. The senior spinner got past Curtly Ambrose in terms of Test scalps (405). Ashwin claimed 32 wickets in this series. This is the second occasion where Ashwin has taken 30-plus wickets in a four-Test series. Ashwin has now claimed 88 career Test scalps against England. Ash claimed eight wickets in this match.

Sundar Sundar shines for Team India with knock of 96*

Washington Sundar smashed a valiant 96* in this Test. This was Sundar's third fifty in Test cricket. Earlier, he had also scored 85 in the first Test against England. Sundar, who made his debut against Australia, had smashed 62 and 22 in his first Test Down Under. He is averaging over 60 with the bat.

Feats Ashwin claims 30th five-wicket haul, India scripts this record

Ashwin registered his 30th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has now equaled the tally of James Anderson in terms of five-wicket hauls in Tests. This is now the sixth series India have won after being 1-0 down. This is also the second successive series won by India after they went 1-0 down.

Information Axar Patel claims 27 wickets in debut series