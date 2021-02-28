Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 01:40 pm

The Mumbai cricket team has been terrific to watch so far in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 season. Mumbai have won all their four games so far and have collected 16 points to top Elite Group D. Notably, the side has scripted several top-notch records. Mumbai's batsmen have impressed largely to maintain the run. Here are the records scripted by Mumbai.

Score Shaw has smashed the highest individual score in tournament history

Mumbai youngster Prithvi Shaw is one of the three batsmen to notch 400-plus runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21. Shaw has 402 runs at 201.00. He has one double-century and a ton. He has smashed the highest number of fours so far (57). Shaw's 227* against Puducherry is the highest individual score in the tournament's history, eclipsing Sanju Samson's 212*.

Shaw Other records scripted by Shaw

Shaw's 227* is now the highest List A score by a captain. The previous highest was 222* by Graeme Pollock in 1974. Shaw has recorded the sixth-highest score in List A cricket. It is also the third-highest by an Indian batsman in List A cricket. Shaw now has six centuries in List A cricket. In 37 matches, he has amassed 1,786 runs at 51.02.

Mumbai Mumbai have the highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai scored 457/4 against Puducherry in Round 3 of the Elite Group D encounter. This is now the highest team total in Vijay Hazare Trophy. They surpassed Jharkhand's total of 422/9 amassed recently in the ongoing tournament. Notably, it's also the fourth-highest total in List A cricket. Mumbai have won all four games so far and top the group.

Duo Surya and Iyer extend their run

Mumbai batsmen Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer have accumulated five tons between them so far. Iyer has scored two successive tons with a best of 116, whereas, Surya smashed 133 against Puducherry. Notably, Surya has registered the second-fastest ton by an Indian batsman in List A cricket (50 balls). He now has three tons in List A cricket as Iyer has eight.

Information Kulkarni has the most wickets for Mumbai