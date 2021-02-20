Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 20, 2021, 04:53 pm

The Jharkhand cricket team scripted history in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ishan Kishan's blistering 173-run knock helped Jharkhand post a total of 422/9 in the allotted fifty overs. In reply, Madhya Pradesh were folded for a paltry 98 runs. Jharkhand won the match by 324 runs to claim four points in Group B. Here are the records broken.

List A Jharkhand smash these records in List A cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jharkhand now have the joint-second highest margin of victory in terms of runs in List A cricket (324). They equaled the tally of Gloucestershire, who won by the same margin against Buckinghamshire in 2003. Meanwhile, Jharkhand have also posted the second-highest total in List A cricket. The highest total was registered by South Africa against India in 2015 (438/4).

Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan smashes these records

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ishan Kishan is now the third-highest scorer by keeper-captains in List A cricket. The highest individual score by a keeper-captain is held by Morne van Wyk, who smashes, 175* in the match between Dolphins vs Knights, October 2014. Ishan got to his 150 in only 86 balls, which is the second-fastest by an Indian in List A matches.

Records Notable records scripted by Ishant Kishan

Ishan smashed a 94-ball 173 in an innings that was laced with 19 fours and 11 sixes. He had a strike rate of 184.04. This was Ishan's fourth century in List A cricket. This is now his highest score in List A cricket as well. The southpaw also surpassed the 2,500-run mark in List A cricket (2,507).

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Jharkhand lost Utkarsh Singh early on before Ishan shared two century-plus stands. He got out as Jharkhand were reduced to 240/3. The likes of Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar, and Anukul Roy smashed respective fifties to help them get past 400. In reply, Varun Aaron's 6/37 thwarted MP as they folded for 98. MP skipper Abhishek Bhandari scored 42.

Duo Ishan equals this List A record, Aaron shines