Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jharkhand smash highest total in tournament historyLast updated on Feb 20, 2021, 04:53 pm
The Jharkhand cricket team scripted history in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Ishan Kishan's blistering 173-run knock helped Jharkhand post a total of 422/9 in the allotted fifty overs.
In reply, Madhya Pradesh were folded for a paltry 98 runs.
Jharkhand won the match by 324 runs to claim four points in Group B.
Here are the records broken.
List A
Jharkhand smash these records in List A cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jharkhand now have the joint-second highest margin of victory in terms of runs in List A cricket (324).
They equaled the tally of Gloucestershire, who won by the same margin against Buckinghamshire in 2003.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand have also posted the second-highest total in List A cricket.
The highest total was registered by South Africa against India in 2015 (438/4).
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan smashes these records
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ishan Kishan is now the third-highest scorer by keeper-captains in List A cricket.
The highest individual score by a keeper-captain is held by Morne van Wyk, who smashes, 175* in the match between Dolphins vs Knights, October 2014.
Ishan got to his 150 in only 86 balls, which is the second-fastest by an Indian in List A matches.
Records
Notable records scripted by Ishant Kishan
Ishan smashed a 94-ball 173 in an innings that was laced with 19 fours and 11 sixes.
He had a strike rate of 184.04.
This was Ishan's fourth century in List A cricket.
This is now his highest score in List A cricket as well.
The southpaw also surpassed the 2,500-run mark in List A cricket (2,507).
Match
How did the match pan out?
Batting first, Jharkhand lost Utkarsh Singh early on before Ishan shared two century-plus stands.
He got out as Jharkhand were reduced to 240/3.
The likes of Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar, and Anukul Roy smashed respective fifties to help them get past 400.
In reply, Varun Aaron's 6/37 thwarted MP as they folded for 98.
MP skipper Abhishek Bhandari scored 42.
Duo
Ishan equals this List A record, Aaron shines
Ishan also equaled the record of registering the most dismissals by an Indian keeper in a List A match (7) and became the fourth player to do so.
He took seven catches in the game.
Meanwhile, Aaron registered his best bowling figures in List A cricket.
He took his third five-wicket haul and breached the 100-wicket mark (104).