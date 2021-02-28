-
West Indies and Sri Lanka are all set to face each other for three T20Is, starting March 3.
The series will be followed by three ODI matches and two Tests.
Chris Gayle's return to the Windies T20I squad has grabbed the major headlines ahead of the series.
One expects plenty of fireworks as both teams will hope to provide maximum impetus.
Here's more.
SL squad
Sri Lanka's complete squad
Sri Lanka complete squad (T20Is and ODIs): Dimuth Karunaratne (ODI captain), Dasun Shanaka (T20I captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal (in for Lahiru Kumara)
Sri Lanka
Mathews to be Sri Lanka's stand-in captain for T20I series
On Sunday, Sri Lanka Cricket named Angelo Mathews as the stand-in captain for the T20I series as Dasun Shanaka is yet to join the team because of a delay in obtaining a US transit visa.
As per reports, Shanaka is yet to receive the visa, and as such seems likely to miss the entire T20I series.
He will hope to play in the ODIs.
Information
West Indies T20I squad
West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair
Gayle
Focus on Gayle T20 stalwart makes a return
Veteran 41-year-old West Indies batsman Chris Gayle last played a T20I match in 2019 against England.
His return will boost the Windies outfit. Gayle will be aiming to feature in the upcoming World T20 later this year and a return makes sense.
In 58 T20Is, he has 1,627 runs at 32.54.
Gayle impressed in the Indian Premier League 2020 season for Punjab Kings.
Information
WI had beaten Lanka 2-0 in T20Is last year
West Indies and Sri Lanka last featured in a two-match T20I series back in March 2020. Notably, the Windies secured a 2-0 win. In the first match, WI won by 25 runs and they won the second by seven wickets.