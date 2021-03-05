Last updated on

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant slammed a century in the ongoing fourth Test match against England. Pant, who came to the crease with the score reading 80/4, helped India put the pressure on England on Day 2 of the fourth Test. Pant hit 13 fours and two sixes to bring up a valiant century in Ahmedabad. He was dismissed by James Anderson for 101.

Pant surpasses 1,350-run mark in Test cricket

Playing his 20th Test, Pant has gone past the 1,350-run mark in Tests at an average of 45.26. The southpaw also surpassed the 400-run mark against England in Test cricket (432). He also went past 50 fours against England (52). This is the second nation against whom Pant has achieved this mark. He has hit 67 fours against Australia.

Key details about the fourth Test match

England were bowled out for 205 in the first innings on Thursday. India resumed Day 2 on 24/1 before being reduced to 80/4 at lunch. In the second session, India lost two more wickets. The third session saw Pant and Washington Sundar add 113 runs for the seventh wicket. Sundar has also brought up his fifty with India gaining a vital lead.

Third Test ton for Pant