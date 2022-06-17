Sports

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Decoding their rivalry at Wimbledon

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 17, 2022, 07:41 pm

Nadal and Djokovic have met thrice at Wimbledon

The 135th edition of the men's Wimbledon Championships will be underway on June 27. Like the recently-concluded French Open, rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could lock horns at Wimbledon. While the Spaniard eyes his third Grand Slam title of the year, Djokovic would enter the grass-court Slam as the defending champion. Here, we decode their numbers at Wimbledon.

Nadal and Djokovic recently met in the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open.

The former avenged his loss of 2021 when Djokovic downed him in the semis.

Despite the defeat, Djokovic still has a slender lead of 30-29 over Nadal in the ATP head-to-head series.

It remains to be seen if Nadal wins the 60th tie between the duo at Wimbledon.

Djokovic Third-most Wimbledon titles

Djokovic won his third consecutive Wimbledon crown in 2021 and a sixth overall. Besides winning the tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2021, he was crowned champion in 2011, 2014, and 2015. He now has the third-most Wimbledon titles after Roger Federer (8), Pete Sampras (7), and William Renshaw (7). Djokovic could emulate Sampras and Renshaw this time.

Nadal Nadal has won Wimbledon twice

Out of the four Grand Slams, Nadal has won the least number of matches at Wimbledon. He has a win-loss record of 53-12 in the tournament. The Spaniard has won Wimbledon twice (2008 and 2010). Nadal has reached the final once and semi-final twice at the tournament ever since. He could not go past the fourth round at Wimbledon from 2012 to 2017.

Information H2H at Wimbledon: Djokovic 2-1 Nadal

Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other thrice at Wimbledon. Djokovic leads Nadal 2-1 in the grass-court tournament. Nadal has not beaten Djokovic at Wimbledon since 2007. Interestingly, all three matches were either semi-finals or finals.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 79-10 at Wimbledon. He has featured in the tournament 16 times. Djokovic won his maiden Wimbledon title in 2011 after defeating Nadal in the final. Besides, Nadal won his maiden Wimbledon title in 2008 after defeating Federer in what is regarded as the greatest tennis match. Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 after over four hours.

History Djokovic scripted history in 2019

In 2019, Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final to defend his title. The Serbian won 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12 after four hours and 57 minutes. It remains the longest Wimbledon final in the tournament's history. Djokovic had won his fifth consecutive match against Federer. Notably, the former saved two championship points in the fifth set to secure the title.

Milestone Will Nadal win the Channel Slam?

In 2010, Nadal overcame Tomas Berdych to clinch his second Wimbledon title. He became the first Big Three player to achieve the Channel Slam (French Open-Wimbledon double) twice. Notably, Borg has won Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year thrice (1978-80). If Nadal wins Wimbledon this time, he will become the first man since Borg to win the Channel Slam on three occasions.