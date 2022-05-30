Sports

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Decoding their rivalry in numbers

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Decoding their rivalry in numbers

Written by Parth Dhall May 30, 2022, 05:07 pm 3 min read

Djokovic and Nadal will meet in the 2022 French Open quarter-finals

The 2022 edition of French Open is set to witness the clash of two heavyweights, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. World number one, Djokovic, had entered the 2022 French Open as the top seed. The defending champion would face a fired-up Rafael Nadal, who lost to the Serbian in the 2021 French Open semi-finals. They will now meet in the quarter-finals this time.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2021, Djokovic became the first-ever man to defeat Nadal in the semi-finals of the French Open.

The Serbian won his 30th match against Nadal.

However, Nadal has a massive lead over Djokovic (7-2) at the French Open.

The Spaniard would surely want to avenge his loss of 2021.

Notably, Djokovic and Nadal would lock horns for the 59th time on the ATP Tour.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Djokovic enjoys a lead of 30-28 over Nadal in the ATP head-to-head series. He recently beat Nadal in the semi-finals of 2021 Roland Garros. The latter leads 10-7 in Grand Slam matches. Nadal leads 7-2 at the French Open and 2-1 at the US Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

Results Nadal vs Djokovic: Match results across tournaments

Nadal vs Djokovic: Match results across tournaments All ATP finals (29): Djokovic leads 16-13. ATP World Tour Finals: Djokovic leads 3-2. ATP World Tour Masters 1000: Djokovic leads 16-13. ATP World Tour 500 Series: Djokovic leads 2-0. ATP World Tour 250 Series: 1-1. Davis Cup: Nadal leads 1-0. ATP Cup: Djokovic leads 1-0. Olympic Games: Nadal leads 1-0.

Do you know? A unique record for Djokovic and Nadal

Between March 2011 and April 2013, Djokovic and Nadal met in 11 consecutive finals, the only duo to reach this landmark in the Open Era. Nadal and Djokovic squared off in the finals of all four Grand Slams (including four consecutive major finals).

Djokovic Most successful player at Australian Open

Djokovic holds the record for winning most Australian Open men's singles titles. He has won the hard-court Grand Slam nine times, including his maiden major title (2008). Djokovic secured his second French Open title in June 2021 and followed it up with a sixth Wimbledon title. The also owns three US Open titles. He has a win-loss record of 327-46 at majors.

Nadal King of Clay!

Known as the King of Clay, Nadal owns a total of 13 French Open honors. The Spaniard has won seven more titles than second-placed Bjorn Borg in the Open Era. Earlier this year, Nadal became the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles. He also has four US Open, two Wimbledon, and two Australian Open titles. Nadal is 302-41 at Grand Slams.

Journey 2022 French Open: How has the duo fared?

Defending champion Djokovic has been ruthless so far at 2022 Roland Garros. He is yet to drop a set in the tournament. The Serbian has claimed straight-set wins over Yoshihito Nishioka, Alex Molcan, Aljaz Bedene, and Diego Schwartzman. On the other hand, Nadal recently defeated Felix Auger Aliassime in five sets. The Spaniard earlier overcame Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet, and Botic van de Zandschulp.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

In June 2021, Djokovic became the only man to defeat Nadal twice at the French Open. The world number one overcame Nadal in the semi-finals, denying him a 14th Roland Garros title. At the ongoing French Open, Nadal became the third man to have won 300 matches at Grand Slams. His rivals Federer and Djokovic occupy the top two spots.